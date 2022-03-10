Subscribe
New place to eat, drink on tap

Mar 10, 2022

Sachse residents looking for a new hangout now have their spot.

The Brass Tap opened Thursday, March 3 and is the first of four planned restaurant openings in one of the city’s newest developments, The Station. The bar will feature over 60 beers on tap and another 80 available in a bottle or can.

This isn’t an average local bar either, owner Rhythm Bhatt says. He emphasized that generic beers such as Coors Light and Heineken will not be on the menu because The Brass Tap is focused on exclusively offering craft beers.

Many of the beers are sourced locally, said Bhatt, with over 70% of the beers on the bar’s menu coming from areas within a 60 mile radius of Sachse. The bar’s concept is to cater to a crowd aged 30-65 with an upscale feel.

The Brass Tap will feature a full service bar and a diverse menu. Many of the menu items, including their chicken and shrimp offerings are beer battered, said Bhatt, which gives them a nice flavor.

Bhatt is familiar with the Sachse community because he also owns The Brass Tap in Rockwall.

“We went to the city and a lot of residents told us there wasn’t a local upscale bar for them to visit,” Bhatt said. “They would have to go to Rockwall or other surrounding areas, so my partner and I wanted to bring a Brass Tap to Sachse.”

Like so many restaurants and other businesses today, the supply chain has impacted the bar’s ability to obtain furniture. Bhatt said he signed a lease back in September 2020 and has been excited about finally getting up and running.

The Brass Tap is located at 5321 The Station Boulevard in Sachse.

For the full story, see the March 10 issue of the Sachse News.

0 Comments

