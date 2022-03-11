GISD Wellness Department recognized with several awards

Garland ISD’s Employee Wellness Department is getting recognition for its work, having won five awards in the past year.

Liz Kiertscher, who serves as coordinator of the employee wellness department, does most of the work herself along with a few interns. The department won its third Best and Brightest in Wellness Award and its first Gold recognition from the American Heart Association, among other awards, last fall.

Kiertscher, who is a seven year veteran of the department has not always worked with employee wellness programs. She is a trained dietician and some of her past experience includes working in a hospital.

During her hospital days, Kiertscher worked as a nurse in the critical care ward treating the most severe adult, newborn and juvenile patients. She eventually left the medical field and worked with several wellness programs before she made her way to Garland ISD.

Wellness programs are also becoming more common in school districts, said Kiertscher. While working with the district, she tries to implement programs supported by scientific research and evidence.

“When we don’t feel well, whether it’s our finances or we have a cold, we’re not at our tip-top,” Kiertscher said. “Having a wellness program allows our staff to be at their tip-top, whatever that may be.”

For the full story, see the March 10 issue of the Sachse News.