5 Loaves hosting online auction April 21-24

5 Loaves Ministries is asking community members to become a sponsor for its upcoming fundraising event in April.

The fundraiser, titled Impact for Change, will be an online auction for the second consecutive year and will be held April 21-24.

Last year’s event raised $25,000, said Audrey Wallace, founder and executive director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry. This year’s goal is to raise $45,000 as the organization looks to continue making an impact in Sachse, Wylie, Murphy and Garland.

“The Impact for Change auction will provide food and necessities to those in our community in need,” Wallace said. “We will share your partnership on social media, in our newsletters and eblasts, and all over the online auction website.”

The goal for this year’s event is to raise $25,000 through sponsorships. There is one title sponsorship available for $5,000 and the title sponsor will have sole naming rights on the auction’s graphics and top billing on the press release and webpage.

There are 10 category sponsorships, available for $2,500, and their graphics will be listed on the online auction site. Impact sponsors are also needed and require $500 plus the donation of an item worth $100 or more for the auction.

Residents interested in sponsoring the event can reach out to Wallace at (469) 767-8071 or by email at [email protected]