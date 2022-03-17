Charter Review Commission finalized

After much debate and two council meetings, Sachse’s Charter Review Commission can begin its work.

Councilmembers made their final appointments to the commission and approved a tentative structure for it during the Monday, March 7, council meeting.

Council approved the creation of the commission during the February 21 meeting after several discussions about a charter review. Typically, cities review their charters every five to 10 years. The last charter review in Sachse took place in 2013.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose is overseeing the commission’s work along with City Attorney Joe Gorfida. In Rose’s presentation, she said there were challenges with scheduling which led to a format where there would be longer, more infrequent meetings.

“I’d like to start us as soon as possible,” Rose said. “Unfortunately, spring break is in between now and the end of the month, so March 31 was the first date I could find that didn’t have a conflict.

The commission’s first meeting is Thursday, March 31, but the regular meetings are scheduled for the first Thursday of every month. The remaining meetings are scheduled for April 7, May 5, June 2 and July 7.

“This timeline gives us plenty of buffer and models a lot of what we did with the Bond Committee,” Rose said. “If they feel additional conversations are needed, we still have plenty of time ahead of the August deadline to call an election.”

The commissioners appointed are: Marcia Harris-Daniel, Matthew Holboke, Cedric Alford, Eric Dominguez, Karlos McGhee, Billy George, Jeanie Marten, Scott McMurdie, Butch Kemper, Jim Mathis, Brad Ford, Kirk Wood, Ed Brown, Charles Elk and Paul Watkins.

Additionally, council recognized Jackie Eichelberger, the wife of Lt. Gen. Charles B. Eichelberger, who died in December 2021. Jackie shared a few words about her husband and some of their life experiences.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve watched Sachse grow,” Jackie said. “He loved being asked to participate in city events.”

For the full story, see the March 17 issue of the Sachse News.