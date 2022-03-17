Council removes EDC president

Tempers flared among councilmembers and the public last week during a hearing to remove Sachse Economic Development Corporation President Spencer Hauenstein from the SEDC board.

Hauenstein was removed in a 4-3 vote with councilmembers Chance Lindsey, Cullen King and Frank Millsap dissenting during the Monday, March 7 regular meeting. Councilmembers Brett Franks, Michelle Howarth and Jeff Bickerstaff voted with Mayor Mike Felix to remove Hauenstein.

The action item was on the agenda because of an email Hauenstein sent to councilmember Bickerstaff.

Bickerstaff, a mayoral candidate, asked for the action item to be put on the agenda. The action item cited 505.051(c) of the Texas Local Government Code which states, “A director may be removed by the governing body of the authorizing municipality at any time without cause.”

Despite the agenda item citing a removal without cause, Bickerstaff said he asked for the action item because of an email Hauenstein sent to councilmember Bickerstaff.

“An email that’s sent from anybody to anybody else in this manner is not appropriate for someone who sits on one of our boards,” Bickerstaff said.

The email in question, sent by Hauenstein to Bickerstaff, said Bickerstaff’s victory in the mayoral race, “will come at a very high cost to you and those around you.”

This was posted on Bickerstaff’s official campaign for mayor Facebook page along with his response describing the email as “threats” and “political intimidation.”

For the full story, see the March 17 issue of the Sachse News.