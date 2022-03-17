Dallas County lowers COVID-19 threat to yellow

Dallas County took another step to lower its overall COVID-19 threat level citing less stress on the county’s health infrastructure.

County Judge Clay Jenkins made the announcement Wednesday, March 16 following a meeting of the county’s public health committee.

The yellow threat level asks residents to “proceed carefully” which is the second lowest rating the county puts out.

The most current data put out by the county shows an average of 84 new cases per day, which is down from 120 last week. There were a total of 553 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county Thursday.

Although the latest numbers look promising, Jenkins urged Dallas County residents to continue to be mindful of the pandemic.

“We do want to continue to remind people to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear masks and distance so that these trends continue,” Jenkins said in a tweet. “We may not be out of the woods yet.”

The threat level put out by the county is put out to advise residents about precautions to take because of the spread of COVID-19 in the county. Previously, the threat level was lowered from red, the highest rating, to orange in February.