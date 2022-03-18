Sachse Scholarship window open

Subscribe
Mar 18, 2022

Sachse students looking for another source of college funding have an opportunity thanks to a scholarship offered through the city.

The Sachse Scholarship awards one high school senior $1,000 for use at an institution of higher education. All applications must be postmarked by March 25 and no late applications will be considered.

Eligible students must currently reside in Sachse and be enrolled at the 12th-grade level at a public, private or homeschool setting. They must also have a pending application or letter of acceptance from an accredited education institution before the scholarship is awarded.

“The Sachse Scholarship, funded by Community Waste Disposal (CWD), was established to provide financial assistance to one outstanding student who is currently enrolled as a high school senior and is a resident of Sachse,” Assistant to the City Manager Amanda Chi said.

For the full story, see the March 17 issue of the Sachse News.

