Council discusses updates to Comprehensive Plan

Mar 24, 2022

Councilmembers discussed potential updates to Sachse’s Comprehensive Plan during its workshop meeting Monday, March 21.

The Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2017 and the workshop item was originally set to be discussed during the Feb. 5 council retreat that was canceled because of winter weather.

Development Services Director Matt Robinson said staff is seeking guidance for land use in three areas: Elm Grove/Pleasant Valley area, which is located at the intersection of both roads, Ben Road/Pleasant Valley Estates and the undeveloped land in the Industrial Park just north of State Highway 78.

There was no action item associated with the workshop.

During the regular meeting, council considered two action items related to the November 2021 bond. Councilmembers approved a resolution allowing for the reimbursement on bond projects which will allow the city to begin projects immediately instead of waiting until after the bonds are sold.

Additionally, council authorized City Manager Gina Nash to execute an agreement with Ron Hobbs Architecture for the design of the Animal Shelter.

For the full story, see the March 31 issue.

