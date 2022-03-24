Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Residents can sign up now to become CERTified

by | Mar 24, 2022 | Latest

Sachse’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) continues to give back to the community by educating residents about what to do in a disaster.

This year’s basic training course will be held Saturday, April 2, and Saturday, April 9, at the Public Safety Building, located at 3815-D Sachse Road. In order to complete the course, interested residents must attend both sessions.

Both classes will begin at 8 a.m. and run through 6 p.m. The cost to attend both courses is $25 and that covers lunch for both Saturdays along with the necessary equipment and educational materials provided. Sachse CERT is also offering a couple’s discount, $40, to take the class.

Residents must be at least 18 to participate in the course or 16 with parental consent.

CERT helps teach residents about disaster preparedness and helps them respond to a major emergency or natural disaster that affects their community, such as the 2019 tornado in Sachse.

This year’s class is broken into two parts over the two Saturdays and nine sections: disaster preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations parts one and two, light search and rescue operations, CERT organization, disaster psychology, terrorism and CERT, and a course review and disaster simulation. Once residents complete the course, they will receive a G-317 certificate, which is issued through FEMA and recognized by every state.

After residents finish the classroom instruction and the practical drills, they will take part in a final simulated drill during the April 9 class. Once they pass the drill, they can volunteer as a Sachse CERT responder, but it is not necessary.

For the full story, see the March 24 issue.

0 Comments

Related News

Deadline for voter registration is April 7

Deadline for voter registration is April 7

Mar 24, 2022 |

Sachse residents who intend to cast their ballot in the May 7 elections need to ensure they have registered to vote by Thursday, April 7. Voters will have the chance to elect City Council Place 5 and Place 6, held by Cullen King and Jeff Bickerstaff, along with the...

read more
Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Mar 24, 2022 |

Parents in the service industry may be eligible for a free child care subsidy because of a renewed statewide program. The Texas Workforce Commission is offering eligible parents one year of free child care provided the parent or parents meet eligibility criteria and...

read more
Council discusses updates to Comprehensive Plan

Council discusses updates to Comprehensive Plan

Mar 24, 2022 |

Councilmembers discussed potential updates to Sachse’s Comprehensive Plan during its workshop meeting Monday, March 21. The Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2017 and the workshop item was originally set to be discussed during the Feb. 5 council retreat that was...

read more
City manager is trailblazer in field

City manager is trailblazer in field

Mar 19, 2022 |

Sachse City Manager Gina Nash’s career took a few twists before she ended up becoming the city’s top executive. Nash said growing up in a military family instilled her with a passion for public service whether it was helping in her neighborhood or with a local church....

read more
Sachse Scholarship window open

Sachse Scholarship window open

Mar 18, 2022 |

Sachse students looking for another source of college funding have an opportunity thanks to a scholarship offered through the city. The Sachse Scholarship awards one high school senior $1,000 for use at an institution of higher education. All applications must be...

read more
Dallas County lowers COVID-19 threat to yellow

Dallas County lowers COVID-19 threat to yellow

Mar 17, 2022 |

Dallas County took another step to lower its overall COVID-19 threat level citing less stress on the county’s health infrastructure. County Judge Clay Jenkins made the announcement Wednesday, March 16 following a meeting of the county’s public health committee. The...

read more
Charter Review Commission finalized

Charter Review Commission finalized

Mar 17, 2022 |

After much debate and two council meetings, Sachse’s Charter Review Commission can begin its work. Councilmembers made their final appointments to the commission and approved a tentative structure for it during the Monday, March 7, council meeting. Council approved...

read more
Council removes EDC president

Council removes EDC president

Mar 17, 2022 |

Tempers flared among councilmembers and the public last week during a hearing to remove Sachse Economic Development Corporation President Spencer Hauenstein from the SEDC board.  Hauenstein was removed in a 4-3 vote with councilmembers Chance Lindsey, Cullen King...

read more
5 Loaves hosting online auction April 21-24

5 Loaves hosting online auction April 21-24

Mar 17, 2022 |

5 Loaves Ministries is asking community members to become a sponsor for its upcoming fundraising event in April. The fundraiser, titled Impact for Change, will be an online auction for the second consecutive year and will be held April 21-24. Last year’s event raised...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021