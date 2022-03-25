Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale opens March 30

Pigs, cattle, sheep and goats will pa­rade around the show ring next week to be judged in the 2022 Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale.

The event, which features entries from FFA members throughout the district, is set for the week of March 30-April 2 at the Garland ISD Agricul­tural Training Center, located at 2210 Pleasant Valley Road in Sachse.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. every day of the show.

Showmen will compete for ribbons in breeding and market classes of swine, cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits and chick­ens, as well as agricultural mechanics.

Top market animals are selected for an auction where buyers help the show­men recover some of the costs of raising a show animal.

The poultry and rabbit show is Wednesday, March 30. The agricultural mechanics competition will be held the same evening.

The second day of the show will take place Thursday, March 31, and will fea­ture the sheep and goat show.

Friday, April 1, will be the cattle and swine show.

The final day of the show will involve two sales: one for the livestock and the other for the district’s horticulture stu­dents.

The livestock sale begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, and will be held at the Agricultural Training Center.

The Naaman Forest Plant sale will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 2, located at 4843 Naaman Forest Blvd. in Gar­land. The plant sale will continue until all its stock is sold out.

All proceeds from the plant sale will go back into the horticulture program and cover the cost of student participa­tion.

