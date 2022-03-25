Subscribe
Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale opens March 30

by | Mar 25, 2022 | Latest

Pigs, cattle, sheep and goats will pa­rade around the show ring next week to be judged in the 2022 Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale.

The event, which features entries from FFA members throughout the district, is set for the week of March 30-April 2 at the Garland ISD Agricul­tural Training Center, located at 2210 Pleasant Valley Road in Sachse.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. every day of the show.

Showmen will compete for ribbons in breeding and market classes of swine, cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits and chick­ens, as well as agricultural mechanics.

Top market animals are selected for an auction where buyers help the show­men recover some of the costs of raising a show animal.

The poultry and rabbit show is Wednesday, March 30. The agricultural mechanics competition will be held the same evening.

The second day of the show will take place Thursday, March 31, and will fea­ture the sheep and goat show.

Friday, April 1, will be the cattle and swine show.

The final day of the show will involve two sales: one for the livestock and the other for the district’s horticulture stu­dents.

The livestock sale begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, and will be held at the Agricultural Training Center.

The Naaman Forest Plant sale will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 2, located at 4843 Naaman Forest Blvd. in Gar­land. The plant sale will continue until all its stock is sold out.

All proceeds from the plant sale will go back into the horticulture program and cover the cost of student participa­tion.

Related News

Automobile crashes increase in city

Automobile crashes increase in city

Mar 26, 2022 |

The Texas Department of Transportation estimates that for the past several years, 10 people have died every day in crashes in Texas. This grim reality ultimately led to the creation of TxDOT’s “End the Streak” campaign, which urges Texans to take personal safety...

read more
Deadline for voter registration is April 7

Deadline for voter registration is April 7

Mar 24, 2022 |

Sachse residents who intend to cast their ballot in the May 7 elections need to ensure they have registered to vote by Thursday, April 7. Voters will have the chance to elect City Council Place 5 and Place 6, held by Cullen King and Jeff Bickerstaff, along with the...

read more
Residents can sign up now to become CERTified

Residents can sign up now to become CERTified

Mar 24, 2022 |

Sachse’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) continues to give back to the community by educating residents about what to do in a disaster. This year’s basic training course will be held Saturday, April 2, and Saturday, April 9, at the Public Safety Building,...

read more
Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Texas Workforce Commission rolls out child care subsidy

Mar 24, 2022 |

Parents in the service industry may be eligible for a free child care subsidy because of a renewed statewide program. The Texas Workforce Commission is offering eligible parents one year of free child care provided the parent or parents meet eligibility criteria and...

read more
Council discusses updates to Comprehensive Plan

Council discusses updates to Comprehensive Plan

Mar 24, 2022 |

Councilmembers discussed potential updates to Sachse’s Comprehensive Plan during its workshop meeting Monday, March 21. The Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2017 and the workshop item was originally set to be discussed during the Feb. 5 council retreat that was...

read more
City manager is trailblazer in field

City manager is trailblazer in field

Mar 19, 2022 |

Sachse City Manager Gina Nash’s career took a few twists before she ended up becoming the city’s top executive. Nash said growing up in a military family instilled her with a passion for public service whether it was helping in her neighborhood or with a local church....

read more
Sachse Scholarship window open

Sachse Scholarship window open

Mar 18, 2022 |

Sachse students looking for another source of college funding have an opportunity thanks to a scholarship offered through the city. The Sachse Scholarship awards one high school senior $1,000 for use at an institution of higher education. All applications must be...

read more
Dallas County lowers COVID-19 threat to yellow

Dallas County lowers COVID-19 threat to yellow

Mar 17, 2022 |

Dallas County took another step to lower its overall COVID-19 threat level citing less stress on the county’s health infrastructure. County Judge Clay Jenkins made the announcement Wednesday, March 16 following a meeting of the county’s public health committee. The...

read more
Charter Review Commission finalized

Charter Review Commission finalized

Mar 17, 2022 |

After much debate and two council meetings, Sachse’s Charter Review Commission can begin its work. Councilmembers made their final appointments to the commission and approved a tentative structure for it during the Monday, March 7, council meeting. Council approved...

read more
