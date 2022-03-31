Active adult community coming to Sachse

Seniors looking to remain active in their golden years will soon have a new housing option.

Sparrow Partners, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced in a Monday, March 28, news release Amberlin at the Station, an active senior community, will open this fall in Sachse. This will be part of the $500 million mixed-use development at The Station.

Sparrow Partners partnered with Ohio-based Welltower Inc. to open the community, which will hold 193 units and offer seniors the ability to stay physically active and socially connected. Sparrow Living, a subsidiary of the Austin firm, will manage the property.

Amberlin will be located at 4615 The Station Boulevard and the community is set on a 6.4 acre tract of land. It is the third active adult community Sparrow will build an develop in the area.

“Unlike anything in this area today, Amberlin at the Station will offer older adults the opportunity to live the ease of a low-maintenance lifestyle in a true community of their peers,” said Sparrow Partners Co-Founder Jeff Patterson. “More than just housing, we design everything from the common areas and amenities to the daily organized activity schedule to encourage wellness and meaningful connections among neighbors.”

Rental options for the Amberlin will include one- or two-bedroom apartments and units will have private terraces or fenced-in backyards. Rent will vary between $1,400 and $2,500 per month and units will vary in size from 615 square feet to 1,285 square feet.

Additionally, residents will have access to amentities including a pool, fitness center, and dog park. The community will also have activities offered on weekdays and Saturdays which will be included in monthly rent.

In addition to amenities in the community, residents will be able to explore the commercial spaces at The Station.

“The Station aims to provide something for everyone and that includes housing for people at all stages of life,” said Taylor Baird of PMB Capital Investments. “We’re excited to welcome Amberlin at the Station to our community and believe Sparrow Partners’ focus on community makes this development a perfect fit.”