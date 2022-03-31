City breaks ground on two parks

Sachse residents will soon have expanded park options on both sides of the city.

Councilmembers, city staff and the community held two groundbreaking ceremonies Wednesday, March 23 at the new J.K. Sachse Park and Heritage Park.

J.K. Sachse Park is named after J.K. “Jake” Sachse, who inherited the land the park is built on from his father William Sachse. It will be the first structure named after the son of the city’s namesake William Sachse.

The land was sold by descendants of the Sachse family to PMB Capital Investments, who donated the land to the city for use as a park.

Mayor Mike Felix said he was happy to see the development of the park finally come to fruition.

“Many, many years ago, our park boards had been looking for a site on the north side,” Felix said. “It’s taken us a while to get there, but this is the site that all of our folks can enjoy.”

Parks and Recreation Director Lance Whitworth thanked everyone for attending the ceremony and said he was excited to break ground on the city’s first new park in his 18-year tenure with the city.

The park will have amenities for residents of any age. Once completed, the park will have sand volleyball courts, walking trails, pickleball courts and a splash pad, said City Manager Gina Nash.

“We’re here to break ground on an amazing park,” Nash said. “This was really an opportunity and a collaboration between the developer, the city, the MDD board, the Parks Board, and, most importantly, the descendants of the J.K. Sachse family.”

