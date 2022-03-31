Easter Egg Scramble to take place April 9

The Easter Bunny is preparing to hide eggs ahead of the Sachse Easter Egg Scramble in April.

The city’s main egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Children 10 or younger will be eligible to participate in the Easter Egg Scramble.

Children ages five to 13 will be able to participate in the city’s Flashlight Egg Hunt, which begins at 8 p.m. that Saturday. For your canine family members, there will be a Doggie Bone Hunt which begins at 7:30 p.m. and dogs will be grouped based on their weight.

Any participating dogs will be required to be kept on a leash at all times.

Participants in any of the events are encouraged to arrive ahead of the scheduled start time, said Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman.

She said the Easter Egg Scramble has been a Sachse tradition for over 20 years and both the Flashlight Egg Hunt and Doggie Bone Hunt were added 15 years ago.

“It’s always exciting to host these outdoor events and be able to give back to the community by providing a fun and safe activity for the kids,” Wiseman said.

