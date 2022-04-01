Council talks future land use, bond projects

A Comprehensive Plan for a city is a detailed plan for growth and development.

Councilmembers discussed potential updates to Sachse’s Comprehensive Plan during its workshop meeting Monday, March 21.

The Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2017 and the workshop item was originally set to be discussed during the Feb. 5 council retreat that was canceled because of winter weather. While the Comprehensive Plan sets a vision, it also requires periodic updates to remain relevant to the city’s current situation.

Development Services Director Matt Robinson said staff is seeking guidance for land use in three areas: Elm Grove/Pleasant Valley area, Ben Road/Pleasant Valley Estates and the undeveloped land in the Industrial Park just north of State Highway 78.

For the Elm Grove/Pleasant Valley area, it is currently zoned agricultural and the land is either occupied by large estates or is vacant.

Robinson said some of the land currently designated for parks or open spaces in the future is currently privately held. He added other problems for future development in the area include the proximity to a landfill and a waste treatment plant and a need to establish other land uses for the private property.

The city is unable to designate private property for parks and open spaces in its Comprehensive Plan, Robinson said. Council also rejected a 2019 rezoning request to allow a car/boat/RV storage facility to be built on the land.

