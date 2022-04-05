Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Council recognizes National Library Week

by | Apr 5, 2022 | Latest

“The Great Resignation” is affecting all workplaces and city governments are no exception.

Councilmembers received a presentation about current trends in the workplace during its Monday, April 4, regular meeting at City Hall.

Prior to the regular agenda, Library Director Daniel Laney accepted a proclamation from Mayor Mike Felix recognizing April 3-9 as National Library Week.

Several residents also appeared before council, three of whom voiced their concerns about the visibility and general safety near Mr. Pide, located at 6120 S State Highway 78. 

During the regular meeting, councilmembers received a presentation about the competitive job market and how the city can recruit or retain employees. In future meetings, council will receive updates on ongoing efforts, said Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose.

In other business, council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Gina Nash to negotiate an economic incentive on one project coming to the city. The approval was for a Dutch Bros. Coffee being constructed next to the Salad and Go. 

Councilmembers chose to take no action on offering an economic incentive to an undisclosed business project near the President George W. Bush Turnpike.

For the full story, see the April 14 issue.

0 Comments

Related News

Stock Show breeds winning results

Stock Show breeds winning results

Apr 7, 2022 |

Several Sachse High School students picked up most of the top awards at the 78th Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale. The event for Sachse FFA students was held March 30-April 2 at the GISD Agriculture Barn located at 2210 Pleasant Valley Road in Sachse for the second...

read more
Sports pioneer in for long game

Sports pioneer in for long game

Apr 2, 2022 |

After 52 years in coaching and administration, Garland ISD’s Assistant Athletic Director is still going strong in a profession typically dominated by men. Judy Campbell, 72, found her passion in coaching, getting her first job as a football coach at 19 following her...

read more
Human remains identified as missing Wylie woman

Human remains identified as missing Wylie woman

Apr 1, 2022 |

Partial human remains found on February 26 in Sachse were identified as a missing Wylie female.  On Thursday, March 31, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the skeletal remains found in a creek bed in the 4500 block of Merritt Rd, belonged to...

read more
Council talks future land use, bond projects

Council talks future land use, bond projects

Apr 1, 2022 |

A Comprehensive Plan for a city is a detailed plan for growth and development. Councilmembers discussed potential updates to Sachse’s Comprehensive Plan during its workshop meeting Monday, March 21. The Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2017 and the workshop item...

read more
Active adult community coming to Sachse

Active adult community coming to Sachse

Mar 31, 2022 |

Seniors looking to remain active in their golden years will soon have a new housing option. Sparrow Partners, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced in a Monday, March 28, news release Amberlin at the Station, an active senior community, will open this fall...

read more
Easter Egg Scramble to take place April 9

Easter Egg Scramble to take place April 9

Mar 31, 2022 |

The Easter Bunny is preparing to hide eggs ahead of the Sachse Easter Egg Scramble in April. The city’s main egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Children 10 or younger will be eligible to participate...

read more
Sachse falls short in area round

Sachse falls short in area round

Mar 31, 2022 | ,

After a bi-district round victory over Rockwall-Heath, the Sachse Lady Mustangs came up just short against Belton in the area round on Tuesday, March 29. Sachse held a 2-1 lead at halftime and was in a prime position to advance. Belton was able to mount a second-half...

read more
City breaks ground on two parks

City breaks ground on two parks

Mar 31, 2022 |

Sachse residents will soon have expanded park options on both sides of the city. Councilmembers, city staff and the community held two groundbreaking ceremonies Wednesday, March 23 at the new J.K. Sachse Park and Heritage Park. J.K. Sachse Park is named after J.K....

read more
Lady Mustangs win bi-district game

Lady Mustangs win bi-district game

Mar 29, 2022 | ,

Everybody loves a good comeback victory.  In what was rare territory for Sachse Lady Mustangs soccer, they were forced to come back from a road-game deficit to keep their season and championship hopes alive.  They were able to do just that in the bi-district...

read more
Automobile crashes increase in city

Automobile crashes increase in city

Mar 26, 2022 |

The Texas Department of Transportation estimates that for the past several years, 10 people have died every day in crashes in Texas. This grim reality ultimately led to the creation of TxDOT’s “End the Streak” campaign, which urges Texans to take personal safety...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021