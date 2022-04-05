Council recognizes National Library Week

“The Great Resignation” is affecting all workplaces and city governments are no exception.

Councilmembers received a presentation about current trends in the workplace during its Monday, April 4, regular meeting at City Hall.

Prior to the regular agenda, Library Director Daniel Laney accepted a proclamation from Mayor Mike Felix recognizing April 3-9 as National Library Week.

Several residents also appeared before council, three of whom voiced their concerns about the visibility and general safety near Mr. Pide, located at 6120 S State Highway 78.

During the regular meeting, councilmembers received a presentation about the competitive job market and how the city can recruit or retain employees. In future meetings, council will receive updates on ongoing efforts, said Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose.

In other business, council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Gina Nash to negotiate an economic incentive on one project coming to the city. The approval was for a Dutch Bros. Coffee being constructed next to the Salad and Go.

Councilmembers chose to take no action on offering an economic incentive to an undisclosed business project near the President George W. Bush Turnpike.

