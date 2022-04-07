Stock Show breeds winning results

Several Sachse High School students picked up most of the top awards at the 78th Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale.

The event for Sachse FFA students was held March 30-April 2 at the GISD Agriculture Barn located at 2210 Pleasant Valley Road in Sachse for the second consecutive year. In the past, the stock show was held at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Garland.

Unlike last year with limited attendance, this year’s event had no restrictions. The plant sale, which was canceled because of damage caused by the February winter storm last year, was held Saturday, April 2 at Naaman Forest High School.

This year’s show was live streamed over GRS-TV’s YouTube Channel.

Garland ISD Agriculture Science teacher Nichole Harper-Hohenberger said she was proud to be the teacher of so many talented showpeople.

“All of our SHS FFA kids did an amazing job with their projects,” Harper-Hohenberger said. “They were good showmen and had fun with their friends and families.”

