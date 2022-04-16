Subscribe
City hosting Arbor Day cleanup April 23

by | Apr 16, 2022 | Latest

Residents who care about the appearance of Sachse will have a chance to clean up areas across the city around Earth Day.

The city is hosting its annual “Arbor Day Jubilee Team Up and Clean Up” event Saturday, April 23, at the Community Center, located at 3815 Sachse Road. The event will begin at 9 a.m. when participating residents will receive their cleanup supplies and final instructions.

Sachse has hosted an Arbor Day Jubilee for the past 11 years, said Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman.

The event will take place one day after Earth Day, Friday, April 22, which commemorates the birth of the modern environmentalist movement in 1970.

The watershed moment led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency by Richard Nixon. Congress passed the Clean Air Act the same year and would pass the Clean Water Act in 1972.

Earth Day 1990 went global, mobilizing over 200 million people around the world from 141 different countries. Today, Earth Day is celebrated in over 190 countries and over 1 billion people.

Wiseman said the Arbor Day Jubilee is an excellent opportunity to engage residents of all ages and empower them to make a difference in their community’s environment.

“The Arbor Day Jubilee Team Up and Clean Up Event is a chance for volunteers throughout the city to help clean and beautify the community in recognition of the Great American Cleanup and Arbor Day,” Wiseman said.

For the full story, see the April 14 issue of The Sachse News.

