Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Sachse stampedes to area

by | Apr 18, 2022 | Latest, Sports

22 medal winners for Sachse’s own Pony Express at the District 9-6A Track and Field Championships in Garland. The Lady Mustangs left Williams Stadium with ten first-place finishes.

In the sprints, Sachse’s senior Kennedy Swann earned two gold medals in both the girls’ 100-meter (11.79) and 200-meter dash (24.82). Hannah Lowe picked up two silver medals in the 100-meter (12.10) and 200-meter dash (25.59). Lazariah Bethany received a gold medal (59.46), and Cate Tempelmeyer earned a bronze medal (1:02.12) in the 400-meter run. 

A first-place finish for freshman Madeleline Herrera in the 800-meter run (59.46). Herrera also earned a silver medal in the 1600-meter medley (5:39.99) and a bronze medal in the 3200-meter medley (12:30.47). On the boys’ side, senior Kojo Sekyere finished second in the 200-meter dash (22.25). Haris Dunic placed third in the 800-meter run (2:03.45). 

In the relays, the team of Peyton Brown, Keira Hood-Miles, Sakiah Logan, and Lowe won first place in the girls 4×100 relay (49.04). Tempelmeyer, Swann, Bethany, and Macy Taylor earned gold medals in the 4×400 relay (4:09.17). The team of Kamryn Harry, Amechi Ofili, Micah Beard, and Sekyere placed third in the boys’ 4×100 relay (42.81). 

In the field events, two gold medals for sophomore Favor Anyanwu in the girls’ shot put (41’) and discus throw (124’). Swann picked up a gold medal in the long jump (18’02”). Bethany earned a gold medal in the triple jump (38’01.25”). Peyton Brown finished third in the pole vault (7’06”). On the boys’ side, the Mustangs’ Drew Nickerson won first place (47’03.25”) and Kaliq Lockett won third place (43’03.75”) in the triple jump. Grayson King won second place in the high jump (6’). 19 other T&F events finished in the top five.

Sachse Lady Mustangs finished first in the girls’ standings with 206 points, followed by Wylie (175) and Garland Naaman Forest (81). The Mustangs placed third in the boys’ standings with 79 points behind first-place Wylie (205) and second place Garland Naaman Forest (113). The top 4 varsity finishers in the Districts will advance to the UIL Area Track and Field Championships followed by the Regionals this month.

For more news and sports stories see The Sachse News either in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By T.R. Armstrong • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Council discusses neighborhood services

Council discusses neighborhood services

Apr 20, 2022 |

A good chunk of Sachse’s code violations stink, according to a presentation by Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose. Rose said 38% of the city’s code violations relate to bulk trash during the regular council meeting Monday, April 18. “We’re a lot more than just code...

read more
City hosting Arbor Day cleanup April 23

City hosting Arbor Day cleanup April 23

Apr 16, 2022 |

Residents who care about the appearance of Sachse will have a chance to clean up areas across the city around Earth Day. The city is hosting its annual “Arbor Day Jubilee Team Up and Clean Up” event Saturday, April 23, at the Community Center, located at 3815 Sachse...

read more
Preparation key for severe weather

Preparation key for severe weather

Apr 15, 2022 |

Preparedness and awareness are key to preparing for severe weather, especially as warmer temperatures increase the risk of thunderstorms and tornadoes. Residents across North Texas experienced severe weather Monday, April 4 and Sachse was under a tornado watch until 2...

read more
Candidate forum April 20

Candidate forum April 20

Apr 14, 2022 |

Voters curious to know their candidate’s position on city issues will have a unique opportunity to submit questions at an in-person event hosted by The Sachse News and League of Women Voters of Collin County. The candidate forum will be held from 7-8:30 p.m....

read more
Employee retention, recruiting options highlighted

Employee retention, recruiting options highlighted

Apr 14, 2022 |

“The Great Resignation” is affecting all workplaces and city governments are no exception. Council received a presentation on recruiting and retaining employees from Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose during the Monday, April 4, regular meeting. Data presented by Rose...

read more
Four home runs defeat Rowlett

Four home runs defeat Rowlett

Apr 12, 2022 | ,

Rescheduled from Tuesday to Monday night, the Sachse Lady Mustangs cruised to a 14-0 victory over Rowlett on April 11. The game lasted just five innings because of the mercy rule, where the Lady Mustangs dominated at the plate. Mackenzie Colwell hit two home runs and...

read more
Journey of faith

Journey of faith

Apr 9, 2022 |

Close connections and prayer opened the door for one Wylie church to truly “love one another” as they delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its border countries last month. Waterbrook Bible Fellowship members prayed for Ukraine during their Sunday, March 6 church...

read more
Active adult community latest development in The Station

Active adult community latest development in The Station

Apr 8, 2022 |

Seniors looking to remain active in their golden years will soon have a new housing option. Sparrow Partners, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced in a Monday, March 28, news release Amberlin at The Station, an active senior community, will open this fall...

read more
Stock Show breeds winning results

Stock Show breeds winning results

Apr 7, 2022 |

Several Sachse High School students picked up most of the top awards at the 78th Garland ISD Livestock Show and Sale. The event for Sachse FFA students was held March 30-April 2 at the GISD Agriculture Barn located at 2210 Pleasant Valley Road in Sachse for the second...

read more
Council recognizes National Library Week

Council recognizes National Library Week

Apr 5, 2022 |

“The Great Resignation” is affecting all workplaces and city governments are no exception. Councilmembers received a presentation about current trends in the workplace during its Monday, April 4, regular meeting at City Hall. Prior to the regular agenda, Library...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021