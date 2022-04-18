Sachse stampedes to area

22 medal winners for Sachse’s own Pony Express at the District 9-6A Track and Field Championships in Garland. The Lady Mustangs left Williams Stadium with ten first-place finishes.

In the sprints, Sachse’s senior Kennedy Swann earned two gold medals in both the girls’ 100-meter (11.79) and 200-meter dash (24.82). Hannah Lowe picked up two silver medals in the 100-meter (12.10) and 200-meter dash (25.59). Lazariah Bethany received a gold medal (59.46), and Cate Tempelmeyer earned a bronze medal (1:02.12) in the 400-meter run.

A first-place finish for freshman Madeleline Herrera in the 800-meter run (59.46). Herrera also earned a silver medal in the 1600-meter medley (5:39.99) and a bronze medal in the 3200-meter medley (12:30.47). On the boys’ side, senior Kojo Sekyere finished second in the 200-meter dash (22.25). Haris Dunic placed third in the 800-meter run (2:03.45).

In the relays, the team of Peyton Brown, Keira Hood-Miles, Sakiah Logan, and Lowe won first place in the girls 4×100 relay (49.04). Tempelmeyer, Swann, Bethany, and Macy Taylor earned gold medals in the 4×400 relay (4:09.17). The team of Kamryn Harry, Amechi Ofili, Micah Beard, and Sekyere placed third in the boys’ 4×100 relay (42.81).

In the field events, two gold medals for sophomore Favor Anyanwu in the girls’ shot put (41’) and discus throw (124’). Swann picked up a gold medal in the long jump (18’02”). Bethany earned a gold medal in the triple jump (38’01.25”). Peyton Brown finished third in the pole vault (7’06”). On the boys’ side, the Mustangs’ Drew Nickerson won first place (47’03.25”) and Kaliq Lockett won third place (43’03.75”) in the triple jump. Grayson King won second place in the high jump (6’). 19 other T&F events finished in the top five.

Sachse Lady Mustangs finished first in the girls’ standings with 206 points, followed by Wylie (175) and Garland Naaman Forest (81). The Mustangs placed third in the boys’ standings with 79 points behind first-place Wylie (205) and second place Garland Naaman Forest (113). The top 4 varsity finishers in the Districts will advance to the UIL Area Track and Field Championships followed by the Regionals this month.

By T.R. Armstrong • [email protected]