Sachse Candidate Forum

This is a Sachse News sponsored Candidate Forum featuring candidates seeking to be elected as Mayor and to Places 5 and 6 on Sachse City Council.

The event was held April 20, 2022 at Chase Oaks Church – Woodbridge campus and was moderated by the League of Women Voters of Collin County.

Candidates for mayor are Teddy Kinzer and Jeff Bickerstaff.

Candidates for Place 5 are Lindsay Buhler (not attending) and Spencer Hauenstein.

Candidates for Place 6 are Matt Prestenberg and Adrian Rodriguez.

This video is the complete forum and lasts almost an hour and a half.

The Sachse News and C&S Media would like to thank Bob Tillman and Special Webs (specialwebs.com) for filming the forum and providing this video. For full service professional video and production, please contact Bob for details and other services the firm offers.

For more about Sachse and the surrounding community pick up the latest edition of The Sachse News, or visit sachsenews.com. You can subscribe to print, digital or both for around $40 a year. Help support local community journalism. Subscribe to The Sachse News.