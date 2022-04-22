Subscribe
Sachse Fire-Rescue puts on drunk driving awareness event

by | Apr 22, 2022 | Latest

It’s almost May which means prom is right around the corner.

In order to help students understand the risks of driving under the influence, Sachse Fire-Rescue announced the upcoming presentation of Shattered Dreams. 

The program will be held Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26, at Sachse High School and will be presented in partnership with the Sachse Police Department, Garland Independent School District, Charles W. Smith Funeral Home, PHI Air Medical, Trinity Regional Hospital, THR Presbyterian Dallas, Wylie Towing, and Wylie City Jail. 

Senior students at Sachse High School will spend two days learning about the dangers of drinking and driving. This program emphasizes the frequency with which people die in alcohol-related crashes and how it affects those who choose to drink and drive, the innocent victims, and their families. 

The most vivid portion of the effort is scheduled at the high school on April 25, with a mock crash positioned on the south entrance to the student parking lot. 

Students will be brought to the scene which recreates the tragic and often fatal consequences that can occur because of driving while drunk or impaired. First responders and law enforcement officers will arrive on the scene to replicate a response. 

After the mock crash, a Grim Reaper will remove a pre-selected student every 15 minutes until the end of the school day. A school counselor will announce the “death” of each student over the school intercom, and that student will return to the classroom in theatrical makeup to make them look deceased. 

Students who simulate being dead will not communicate with anyone. 

A mock funeral for the students will be held in the auditorium April 26, followed by a video of the drunk driver being booked into jail and arraigned for manslaughter. 

Residents are advised that Miles Road will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in front of Sachse High School between Hudson Drive and Haverhill Lane. 

For more information about this event, residents can contact Deputy Chief Lee Richardson at 469- 429-4791. 

Sachse Candidate Forum

Sachse Candidate Forum

Apr 22, 2022 |

This is a Sachse News sponsored Candidate Forum featuring candidates seeking to be elected as Mayor and to Places 5 and 6 on Sachse City Council.  The event was held April 20, 2022 at Chase Oaks Church – Woodbridge campus and was moderated by the League of Women...

read more
Latest census shows statewide growth

Latest census shows statewide growth

Apr 22, 2022 |

Although the decennial census showed population growth for the entire United States, a record number of counties across the country showed a natural decrease in the Vintage 2021 dataset.  A "vintage" dataset is named for the final year in a time series for data...

read more
Armstrong Elementary celebrates 20 years

Armstrong Elementary celebrates 20 years

Apr 22, 2022 |

Former and current staff joined the community in recognizing a high-flying school in Sachse. Armstrong Elementary School, named after Lt. Col John W. Armstrong, celebrated its 20th anniversary Thursday, April 14, with the help of some familiar faces across the...

read more
Emergency sales tax holiday set for April 23-25

Emergency sales tax holiday set for April 23-25

Apr 21, 2022 |

With the state entering severe weather season, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Texans can purchase certain items tax-free. The state's sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 23 and ends at midnight...

read more
Cops and Campers begins in June

Cops and Campers begins in June

Apr 21, 2022 |

A typical children's summer activity in Sachse is back on the calendar this year in its weeklong format. Cops and Campers, a free summer camp put on by the Sachse Police Department, will resume its usual weeklong schedule with the first camp set to begin June 13 and...

read more
Council discusses neighborhood services

Council discusses neighborhood services

Apr 20, 2022 |

A good chunk of Sachse's code violations stink, according to a presentation by Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose. Rose said 38% of the city's code violations relate to bulk trash during the regular council meeting Monday, April 18. "We're a lot more than just code...

read more
Sachse stampedes to area

Sachse stampedes to area

Apr 18, 2022 | ,

22 medal winners for Sachse's own Pony Express at the District 9-6A Track and Field Championships in Garland. The Lady Mustangs left Williams Stadium with ten first-place finishes. In the sprints, Sachse's senior Kennedy Swann earned two gold medals in both the girls'...

read more
City hosting Arbor Day cleanup April 23

City hosting Arbor Day cleanup April 23

Apr 16, 2022 |

Residents who care about the appearance of Sachse will have a chance to clean up areas across the city around Earth Day. The city is hosting its annual "Arbor Day Jubilee Team Up and Clean Up" event Saturday, April 23, at the Community Center, located at 3815 Sachse...

read more
Preparation key for severe weather

Preparation key for severe weather

Apr 15, 2022 |

Preparedness and awareness are key to preparing for severe weather, especially as warmer temperatures increase the risk of thunderstorms and tornadoes. Residents across North Texas experienced severe weather Monday, April 4 and Sachse was under a tornado watch until 2...

read more
Candidate forum April 20

Candidate forum April 20

Apr 14, 2022 |

Voters curious to know their candidate's position on city issues will have a unique opportunity to submit questions at an in-person event hosted by The Sachse News and League of Women Voters of Collin County. The candidate forum will be held from 7-8:30 p.m....

read more
