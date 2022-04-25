Early voting begins

Sachse residents will go to the polls next week to cast their vote during early voting.

Early voting will begin statewide Monday, April 25 and conclude Friday, May 3. Election day will be held Saturday, May 7.

Residents will cast ballots in city, school board and state constitution elections.

In Sachse, voters will elect candidates for three positions: mayor, City Council Place 5 and City Council Place. They will also vote for three seats on the Garland ISD Board of Trustees: Place 1, Place 2 and Place 3.

There are also two state constitution propositions voters will be asked to approve or reject.

For mayor, current councilmember Jeff Bickerstaff, Place 6, is running against Teddy Kinzer.

Bickerstaff was first elected to his current position in 2013 and has previously served on the 2013 Charter Review Commission. He has served three terms on council.

Kinzer currently serves as a director on the Economic Development Corporation and is the president of the Sachse Chamber of Commerce.

Place 5 has two challengers: Lindsay Buhler and Spencer Hauenstein.

Buhler serves as the chairperson of the Parks and Recreation Board and also serves as the secretary for the Municipal Development District Board.

Hauenstein is the former president of the EDC.

Similar to Place 6, two residents are running for the seat vacated by Bickerstaff. Matt Prestenberg will face Adrian Rodriguez for the seat.

Prestenberg serves on the Municipal Development District Board. Rodriguez does not currently serve on any city boards or commissions, but currently works as a director for quality and safety for a startup pharmaceutical company.

Sachse councilmembers are elected at-large which means any resident in the city is eligible to vote in any race. Each place on council and mayor are elected to serve three year terms.

For school elections, only Place 1 is a competitive race. Larry Glick is running against Bob Duckworth.

Glick has been a trustee since 2007 and is seeking a sixth term. Duckworth previously ran for a place on the board in 2021.

Place 2 and Place 3 both have no challengers.

Johnny Beach, Place 2, is serving his third term having been first elected in 2013. Griffin, Place 3, began serving as a trustee in 1998 and is in her eighth term.

Similar to Sachse’s council places, trustees are elected at large. However, only Dallas County residents of Sachse will be able to vote in the Garland ISD elections.

Additionally, residents will be asked to vote for two propositions for the state constitution.

Proposition 1 is asking residents to approve a reduction to the overall amount disabled or elderly homeowners would pay in ad valorem taxes. Property tax bills for elderly or disabled homeowners are currently frozen in accordance with the state’s constitution.

In 2019, the Legislature passed a reduction in property taxes for homeowners, but they did not apply to elderly or disabled homeowners. The reduced rates were not given to elderly or disabled homeowners because of their frozen tax rate.

Proposition 2 is asking voters to allow for an increased tax exemption for a resident’s primary residence for public school allocation. Current law allows homeowners to deduct $25,000 and the resolution would increase that amount to $40,000.

Early voting across Collin County will be held 8 a.m.-5 p.m. from Monday, April 25, through Saturday, April 30. There will be no early voting Sunday, May 1.

Polls will open again Monday, May 2, at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. with the same hours for Tuesday, May 3.

Dallas County voters will be able to vote early from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25-April 30. There will be early voting from 12-6 p.m. May 1.

The last two days of early voting will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 2-3.

Collin County residents can check early voting locations and other information at collincountytx.gov/elections. Dallas County residents can see similar information at dallascountyvotes.org/upcoming-election-information.