Gold Ribbon event set for April 30

by | Apr 26, 2022 | Latest

The Collin County Commissioners Court and the Collin County Historical Commission are hosting the Fifteenth Annual Preservation Celebration and Awards Ceremony: ‘A Gold Ribbon Event’ Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Wylie.

Check in is from 10 – 10:30 a.m. for attendees. There will be a program and barbecue lunch with featured speaker and Wylie historian, Eric Hogue.

The celebration brings together individuals and organizations dedicated to the historic preservation and education efforts in Collin County and recognizes outstanding individuals and groups that have contributed toward those efforts.

The awards given are:

Collin McKinney Achievement Award:  Recognizes outstanding achievement of a Collin County historical organization or museum that has promoted the heritage of the county.

Excellence in Historical Education Award:  Recognizes an individual or organization that has promoted historical education about Collin County.

Leadership in Preservation Award:  Recognizes an exemplary Collin County city/town, business or developer that has promoted a respect for the county’s past.

Living Legacy of Collin County Award:  Recognizes the outstanding achievement of an individual citizen of Collin County who has significantly enriched our cultural heritage.

Wylie Historical Society will also be recognized for its ten-year anniversary said member Alexis Tapp.

Following the ceremony, there will be a 1 p.m. dedication of a recorded Texas landmark, the Vincent Gallagher House (The Olde House) located at 415 N. Ballard Avenue.

Invitees and guests are asked to respond via email to [email protected].

