Sachse athletes punch ticket to regionals

In Garland, Sachse’s senior Kennedy Swann set personal records at the District 9/10-6A Area Track and Field Championships. Swann placed first in the girls 100-meter dash (11.60, PR) and second in the 200-meter dash (24.58, PR).

Sophomore Hannah Lowe also punched her ticket to the UIL Regionals and set a personal record after placing third in the 100-meter dash (12.03, PR). Lowe also won the bronze medal in the 200-meter dash (25.54). Lazariah Bethany finished second in the 400-meter dash (59.77). On the boys side, Kojo Sekyere finished third in the 200-meter dash (22.30).

The team of Swann, Lowe, Ciana Shed and Keira Hood-Miles placed second in the girls 4×100 relay (47.64). Bethany, Shed, Cate Tempelmeyer, and Macy Taylor finished fourth in the 4×400 relay (4:09.47).

In the field events, Favor Anyanwu earned first place (41’08.50”), and Kennedy Progue finished third (38’04.50”) in the girls shot put. Bethany finished second in the triple jump (37’). Swann finished fourth in the high jump (5’02”). For the Mustangs, senior Drew Nickerson placed second in the boys triple jump (43’07.75”). Grayson King finished third and set a personal record in the high jump (6’02”, PR).

Sachse finished 12th in the boys standings. Wylie, Rockwall, Dallas Skyline, Tyler Legacy and Garland Naaman Forest were the top five finalists. The Lady Mustangs finished second behind first place Rockwall. Wylie, Dallas Skyline and Tyler Legacy rounded out the top five in the girls standings.Sachse will be represented at the Regionals on the campus of UT-Arlington on April 29-30th.

For more news and sports stories see The Sachse News either in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By T.R. Armstrong • [email protected]