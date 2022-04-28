Sachse to host first Citizens Fire Academy

Residents interested in learning more about their local fire department have an opportunity to do so in a new offering by Sachse Fire-Rescue.

The inaugural Citizens Fire Academy will begin on Thursday, May 5, and last nine weeks. Each class will last 90 minutes, lasting from 6-8:30 p.m.

Residents over the age of 18 are eligible to apply for a spot in the class. If a potential applicant lives outside Sachse, the application will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

There is no cost to register for the class but filling out an application does not guarantee a spot.

Sachse Fire-Rescue Chief Martin Wade said there are 21 total places in the class but only a handful of openings remain, so residents are encouraged to apply sooner rather than later. He added the total number of class spots may be adjusted based on demand by either increasing or reducing the number of students.

Residents in the course will learn about firefighting, emergency management and fire administration, said Wade. Those will not be the only topics covered, he added, but the courses will give insight into the rigors of being a professional firefighter.

“This is a rare opportunity to interact with our firefighters on a personal and at times almost professional level,” Wade said. “All of this helps build trust in our department as well as an understanding of the physical and emotional toll the job can have.”

Residents interested in signing up for the class can register here.

For the full story, see the April 28 issue of The Sachse News.