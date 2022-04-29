Garland Police increasing GISD patrols following online threat

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), along with the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), and the Garland Police Department are working in a joint response to an online threat made by a group of students at Naaman Forest High School.

The online communication made reference to harming and killing students at the school.

On Friday, April 29, members of the FBI executed search warrants and interviewed the students involved in these threats. Based on the investigation, it was determined that there is no immediate threat to the school.

All students involved have been indefinitely suspended and are no longer allowed on any GISD school property, according to Garland Police Public Information Officer Pedro Barineu.

“Threats of violence will not be tolerated,” the news release said. “The Garland Police Department, the FBI, and GISD will continue to take proactive measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

The Garland Police Department will increase patrols at GISD schools for the remainder of the year.

This remains an active JTTF investigation and any inquiries should be directed to the FBI.