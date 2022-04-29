Subscribe
Taste of Wylie returns to Olde Town Park

by | Apr 29, 2022 | Latest

For the second year in a row the Taste of Wylie will be held at Olde City Park — but there are still changes in store.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 2 and will feature area restaurants providing samples of a variety of choices from pizza to barbecue to sweets.

Historically, the Taste of Wylie was held at First Baptist Wylie Event Center, now known as The Cross Event Center, and benefitted the Wylie Christian Care Center.

This year, however, the event will benefit several other food pantries including Amazing Grace, 5 Loaves and Hope for the Cities, a nonprofit feeding ministry connected to The Cross Church created in response to the pandemic.

Wylie Christian Care Center Co-Director Mary Warkentine said because her role with the center requires more of her time and energy, she is unable to continue organizing the event.

“Last year, when we could not use the FBW event center, we had decided not to have the Taste of Wylie,” she said, adding that “Angel Wygant with the Wylie Economic Development Corporation contacted me and asked about holding it at Olde City Park.”

Warkentine said because of the change of venue last year, attendees said they enjoyed being outside and called the event a “great success.”

“I contacted [The Wylie Economic Development Corporation] this year and explained that the center could no longer do this event,” Warkentine said. As a result, the WEDC took over planning and organizing for the event this year and will continue to do so in the future.

“Plus, we felt like it should benefit all the food pantries in this area,” Warkentine said.

5 Loaves Food Pantry Executive Director Audrey Wallace says it is nice to be a recipient of proceeds from this year’s event. 

However, Wallace used to do marketing for American National Bank in Wylie and was the chairperson for the event for its first 10 years.

“I’ve always had a part in it,” Wallace said. “It’s cool 5 Loaves will be a recipient of some of those funds.

She said her 5 Loaves’ involvement in the event helps recognize the food pantry’s role in the community, adding Wylie Christian Care Center has always had a place in her heart as a community organization.

“Honestly, it warms my heart that they would even allow me to attend, even though we’re in Sachse,” Wallace said. “When we first started, we used to invite restaurants from all over, not just Wylie restaurants.”

The proceeds 5 Loaves will receive are going to be used on constructing palette shelving in the pantry, said Wallace. She said she plans to hire a contractor to professionally install the shelves and it will make storing goods in the pantry’s warehouse easier.

The proceeds will also facilitate food purchases, especially as Wallace sees increasing need in the community she serves.

“We’re seeing a lot of new people coming in,” Wallace said. “The increased price of food is hard on people.”

Wallace said eagle-eyed attendees will also be able to stop by the 5 Loaves booth which will be selling its coffee and also providing water for the event. She said there may even be a few free samples given out.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors 60-plus and children 6-12 and can be purchased at wylietexas.gov.

Connor Pittman contributed to this story.

