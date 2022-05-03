Sachse alum drafted by Jets in fourth round

Sachse High School alum Michael Clemons was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Jets on April 30.

Clemons graduated from Sachse in 2015 as an unranked player before heading to Cisco Junior College. As a three-star junior college recruit, Clemons transferred to Texas A&M University, where he was a two-time Defensive MVP for the Aggies in 2020 and 2021. Clemons was also given the Defensive Leadership Award and Top Conditioned Athlete Award at the annual team banquet, while also being honored as a season team captain.

Sachse head coach Mark Behrens said he was proud to see the growth of Clemons from his days in high school and competing at the highest level.

“Michael is a product of hard work,” Behrens said. “He has come such a long way since his HS days. His passion for football is evident by being picked in this year’s draft. We at Mustang Nation are so very proud of his accomplishments. I believe this is the beginning of a long NFL career.”

He saved his best for last in his final regular-season game of the season against LSU, coming up with 3 1/2 sacks in the win. The Jets took him with their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many pundits consider it the best draft of the night, which included three first-round picks.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]