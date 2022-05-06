Election Day is tomorrow

Sachse voters will head to the polls Saturday, May 7 to cast their ballots in the local and state constitutional elections.

Voting locations across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Nearby voting locations include the Wylie Senior Recreation Center, 800 Thomas Street; Collin College Wylie Campus, 391 Country Club Road; Murphy Community Center, 205 North Murphy Road; and The Michael J. Felix Community Center in Sachse, 3815 Sachse Road.

Dallas County residents can vote at City Hall, located at 3815 Sachse Road, or BG Hudson Middle School, located at 4405 Hudson Drive.

Voters can also cast their ballot at any polling location in the county in which they are registered to vote, which can be found on collincountytx.gov for Collin County residents or dallascountyvotes.org for Dallas County residents.

In the city elections, there are three positions on the ballot, and all are competitive races. Residents will vote for mayor and two city council places: Place 5 and Place 6.

Running for mayor is Jeff Bickerstaff, who has served as councilmember Place 6 since 2013. He is opposed by Sachse Chamber of Commerce President Teddy Kinzer. Both are seeking their first mayoral term.

Place 5 has two candidates: current Parks and Recreation Board President Lindsay Buhler and Spencer Hauenstein, who previously served as president of the Sachse Economic Development Corporation.

The final race on the ballot is for Place 6 and pits Adrian Rodriguez against Matt Prestenberg, who serves on the Municipal Development District Board.

Additionally, there are two propositions on the ballot.

Proposition 1 is asking residents to approve a reduction to the overall amount disabled or elderly homeowners would pay in ad valorem taxes. Property tax bills for elderly or disabled homeowners are currently frozen in accordance with the state’s constitution.

In 2019, the Legislature passed a reduction in property taxes for homeowners, but they did not apply to elderly or disabled homeowners. The reduced rates were not given to elderly or disabled homeowners because of their frozen tax rate.

Proposition 2 is asking voters to allow for an increased tax exemption for a resident’s primary residence for public school allocation. Current law allows homeowners to deduct $25,000 and the resolution would increase that amount to $40,000.