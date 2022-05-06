Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Garland ISD approves salary increases for staff

by | May 6, 2022 | Latest

Each year, Garland ISD trustees go through the exercise of approving the annual budget and this year is no different, but it does pose some unique challenges.

The board of trustees tackled staff salary increases and other budgetary items during its regular meeting Tuesday, April 26.

Garland ISD Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo presented two different plans to the board along with a bonus structure with equity adjustments.

The first plan would have a base salary for teachers of $59,000 with 2%, 3%, 4% and 5% midpoint increases and an equity adjustment. The second plan called for a $60,000 base salary and the same increases and equity adjustment.

Ringo said staff’s recommendation was a $60,000 base salary with 4% midpoint increases and equity adjustment, which would cost $4.18 million. He added the recommendation for all other staff was a 4% midpoint increase and equity adjustment, which would cost $2.89 million.

Together, the increases would cost slightly over $7 million. The new teacher starting salary would be a 6.5% increase from the current starting salary, $56,325, said Ringo.

Ringo said 85% of the district’s budget goes toward payroll and he expects costs for items such as gasoline to increase.

Ultimately, Trustee Larry Glick motioned to approve a $60,000 base salary with 5% midpoint increase and equity adjustment for teachers and a 4% increase and equity adjustment for all other staff.

“If we want to become the district that all seven of us, the superintendent and the cabinet…want us to be,” Glick said. “It’s time to retain our great staff and the way to do that is to reward them.”

The board narrowly approved the increase 4-3.

The Garland ISD board of trustees meets the fourth Tuesday of each month and meetings are streamed over the district’s website.

For the full story, see the May 5 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Boutique flower shop celebrates one month anniversary

Boutique flower shop celebrates one month anniversary

May 5, 2022 |

A new floral boutique is giving customers a chance to turn on the style for their floral arrangements. After around five years in the floral industry, owner Ashley Longoria has her own retail space for Lavenders, a floral boutique located in The Station. Lavenders...

read more
Sachse sends two athletes to state

Sachse sends two athletes to state

May 5, 2022 | ,

Sachse sent several students to the Region II-6A track and field championships, with two athletes qualifying for state. Kennedy Swann competed in the 100 and 200 events for the Lady Mustangs, finishing second in the 100 (11.79). The mark was good enough to qualify for...

read more
Sachse wins bi-district round

Sachse wins bi-district round

May 5, 2022 | ,

After a couple of rough innings, it was smooth sailing for the Lady Mustangs softball team. Sachse (12-2, 22-10) swept Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round of the state playoffs to advance to the next round. They opened the series with a 4-2 win at home on April...

read more
Shattered Dreams event held April 25-26

Shattered Dreams event held April 25-26

May 5, 2022 |

A veteran of several Shattered Dreams programs helped coordinate the event for Sachse High School students last week. Seniors at Sachse High sat through a presentation on the dangers of drinking and driving, saw a mock emergency response and witnessed the response of...

read more
Sachse alum drafted by Jets in fourth round

Sachse alum drafted by Jets in fourth round

May 3, 2022 | ,

Sachse High School alum Michael Clemons was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Jets on April 30. Clemons graduated from Sachse in 2015 as an unranked player before heading to Cisco Junior College. As a three-star junior college recruit,...

read more
Property owners outcry appraised value increases

Property owners outcry appraised value increases

Apr 30, 2022 |

Sachse property owners should have received their appraised value estimates last week. Many have expressed concerns about the increases they are seeing, and the fact that property values are continuing to rise in the area. The value estimates were mailed by Collin...

read more
Taste of Wylie returns to Olde Town Park

Taste of Wylie returns to Olde Town Park

Apr 29, 2022 |

For the second year in a row the Taste of Wylie will be held at Olde City Park — but there are still changes in store. The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 2 and will feature area restaurants providing samples of a variety of choices from pizza to...

read more
Sachse athletes punch ticket to regionals

Sachse athletes punch ticket to regionals

Apr 28, 2022 | ,

In Garland, Sachse's senior Kennedy Swann set personal records at the District 9/10-6A Area Track and Field Championships. Swann placed first in the girls 100-meter dash (11.60, PR) and second in the 200-meter dash (24.58, PR).  Sophomore Hannah Lowe also punched...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021