New mayor, councilmembers elected

Sachse voters elected two new faces and one familiar face during the Saturday, May 7 municipal election.

Both Collin and Dallas counties are at 100% reporting.

Jeff Bickerstaff received 784 votes and defeated his challenger, Teddy Kinzer,  who received 664 votes, to win the mayoral position. Bickerstaff has served as a councilmember since 2013 and will serve his first mayoral term.

Lindsay Buhler received 884 votes, defeating Spencer Hauenstein who received 475 votes, to win Place 5. Buhler will serve her first term on council after being active on city boards and commissions.

Matt Prestenberg garnered 788 votes, defeating Adrian Rodriguez who received 529 votes, to win Place 6. Prestenberg previously served on the Municipal Development District Board. 

Dallas County residents also voted in the Garland ISD board of trustees elections for Place 1, Place 2 and Place 3.

Place 1 incumbent Larry Glick received 5,523 votes and defeated his challenger Bob Duckworth, who received 3,724 votes.

Place 2 and Place 3 incumbents Johnny Beach and Linda Griffin were both re-elected after running unopposed.

In the elections for the Texas Constitution, voters approved both Proposition 1 and Proposition 2, both of which lowered property taxes.

Voters cast over 1.1 million votes in support of Proposition 1 and a little over 1.1 million votes in favor of Proposition 2.

