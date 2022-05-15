Subscribe
Anyanwu wins state championship

by | May 15, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Favor Anyanwu won the state championship for the Sachse Lady Mustangs track team on Saturday.

Competing in the 6A girls shot put, Anyanwu started strongly to earn the gold medal with a new personal record (45-1.50). Her first two throws, over 44 feet, were good enough to give her first place for the day before her final throw topped the 45-foot mark.

Kennedy Swann also competed for the Lady Mustangs at state, placing seventh in the 100-meter dash (11.83).

For more news and sports stories see The Sachse News either in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

