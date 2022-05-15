Anyanwu wins state championship

Favor Anyanwu won the state championship for the Sachse Lady Mustangs track team on Saturday.

Competing in the 6A girls shot put, Anyanwu started strongly to earn the gold medal with a new personal record (45-1.50). Her first two throws, over 44 feet, were good enough to give her first place for the day before her final throw topped the 45-foot mark.

Kennedy Swann also competed for the Lady Mustangs at state, placing seventh in the 100-meter dash (11.83).

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]csmediatexas.com