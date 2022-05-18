Council recognizes Sachse Scholarship winner

Council took a moment to recognize an individual for her outstanding achievements.

The 2022 Sachse Scholarship winner, Claire Wilkerson, a senior at Sachse High School, received her $1,000 award during the regular council meeting Monday, May 16.

The scholarship is made possible by a $1,000 contribution from Community Waste Disposal that the city awards to one outstanding senior who lives in Sachse.

Additionally, councilmembers received an update from Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose about a resident survey that would be conducted in conjunction with Polco, a Wisconsin-based polling survey company. The survey would poll residents’ opinions on topics, such as community design, parks and recreation and inclusivity and engagement.

The cost for administering the survey would be $23,550.

Rose said the survey would provide staff with useful information as it approaches the next fiscal year.

“We would like to proceed with launching the survey over the summer,” Rose said. “We would like to try to sync up as much as possible getting some of this survey data back before the next fiscal year and the budget process.”

City Manager Gina Nash said conducting the survey this year and in the future would allow the city to make more data-driven decisions.

Council took no action on the presentation.

In other business, councilmembers canvassed the results from the May 7 city election and approved a bylaw amendment for the Municipal Development District.

For the full story, see the May 26 issue.