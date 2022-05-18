Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Council recognizes Sachse Scholarship winner

by | May 18, 2022 | Latest

Council took a moment to recognize an individual for her outstanding achievements.

The 2022 Sachse Scholarship winner, Claire Wilkerson, a senior at Sachse High School, received her $1,000 award during the regular council meeting Monday, May 16.

The scholarship is made possible by a $1,000 contribution from Community Waste Disposal that the city awards to one outstanding senior who lives in Sachse.

Additionally, councilmembers received an update from Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose about a resident survey that would be conducted in conjunction with Polco, a Wisconsin-based polling survey company. The survey would poll residents’ opinions on topics, such as community design, parks and recreation and inclusivity and engagement.

The cost for administering the survey would be $23,550.

Rose said the survey would provide staff with useful information as it approaches the next fiscal year.

“We would like to proceed with launching the survey over the summer,” Rose said. “We would like to try to sync up as much as possible getting some of this survey data back before the next fiscal year and the budget process.”

City Manager Gina Nash said conducting the survey this year and in the future would allow the city to make more data-driven decisions.

Council took no action on the presentation.

In other business, councilmembers canvassed the results from the May 7 city election and approved a bylaw amendment for the Municipal Development District.

For the full story, see the May 26 issue.

0 Comments

Related News

Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today

May 16, 2022 |

Early voting for the Democrat and Republican primary runoff elections begins today and runs through Friday, May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during early voting and on Election Day. Texas is an open primary state,...

read more
Anyanwu wins state championship

Anyanwu wins state championship

May 15, 2022 | ,

Favor Anyanwu won the state championship for the Sachse Lady Mustangs track team on Saturday. Competing in the 6A girls shot put, Anyanwu started strongly to earn the gold medal with a new personal record (45-1.50). Her first two throws, over 44 feet, were good enough...

read more
Wylie East names top graduates

Wylie East names top graduates

May 14, 2022 |

Hard work and dedication drove two students to earn the highest honors –valedictorian and salutatorian – of the Wylie East High School Class of 2022. Rankings at Wylie East High School place Kayla Nguyen as valedictorian and Hanna Harmon as salutatorian. Kayla posted...

read more
SF-R sees call volume increase

SF-R sees call volume increase

May 13, 2022 |

Even as Sachse’s growth slows, its fire department is seeing increased demand for its services. Sachse Fire-Rescue Chief Martin Wade updated councilmembers on the department’s call levels and training efforts during the Monday, May 2 council meeting. Wade said the...

read more
Resident speaks about issues at The Station

Resident speaks about issues at The Station

May 12, 2022 |

The city has issued a stop work order to builders in The Station for the third time, according to Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose. The order was revealed during the public comment portion of the regular council meeting Monday, May 2 after a resident, Tiffany...

read more
New mayor, councilmembers elected

New mayor, councilmembers elected

May 12, 2022 |

Sachse residents will have new faces on the dais after a new mayor and two new councilmembers won their races. Voters went to the polls Saturday, May 7, to elect their representative body which will have an infusion of new blood. Councilmember Place 6 Jeff Bickerstaff...

read more
Commissioner explains court’s function

Commissioner explains court’s function

May 9, 2022 |

As growth in Collin County continues, transportation and budgeting remain vital — two issues that fall under the purview of the commissioners court. The primary function of the county commissioners court, said Commissioner Cheryl Williams, is to be the financial arm...

read more
New mayor, councilmembers elected

New mayor, councilmembers elected

May 8, 2022 |

Sachse voters elected two new faces and one familiar face during the Saturday, May 7 municipal election. Both Collin and Dallas counties are at 100% reporting. Jeff Bickerstaff received 784 votes and defeated his challenger, Teddy Kinzer,  who received 664 votes,...

read more
Election Day is tomorrow

Election Day is tomorrow

May 6, 2022 |

Sachse voters will head to the polls Saturday, May 7 to cast their ballots in the local and state constitutional elections. Voting locations across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Nearby voting locations include the Wylie Senior...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021