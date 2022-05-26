Subscribe
Staff presents resident survey option

May 26, 2022

Sachse is exploring options to solicit residents’ feedback on the services it provides to the community and how they rate the overall environment of the city.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose presented a resident survey option to council during the workshop session of the Monday, May 16, regular meeting.

Rose said staff was exploring Polco, a Wisconsin-based survey company, which has conducted studies for other cities including Flower Mound, Celina and Little Elm. The cost to conduct the survey is $23,550.

Any future surveys through Polco would carry an additional cost, said Rose.

“We would like to proceed with launching the survey over the summer,” Rose said. “We would like to try to sync up as much as possible getting some of this survey data back before the next fiscal year and the budget process.”

The survey would ask residents questions about areas, such as community design, parks and recreation and inclusivity and engagement. The questions are also standardized, said Rose, so results could be compared against similar cities.

For the full story, see the May 26 issue of The Sachse News.

