Retiring mayor proud to be part of city’s growth

by | May 27, 2022 | Latest

Over the past 29 years of service, many different faces have appeared on the dais in the council chambers, but one constant has been Mayor Mike Felix. While he served almost three decades, he said it has been good for the city that so many different faces have gotten involved on council because it has brought a diversity of voices to guide the city.

“What I’ve watched over the last 30 years is amazing,” Felix said. “It’s been an amazing experience as I’ve watched the city grow.”

As Felix, 64, gets ready to partake in his final council meeting Monday, June 6, he says he is confident in the decisions he has made while serving Sachse.

Felix was originally elected to council in 1992, serving as a councilmember before he resigned in 2003 to pursue a mayoral campaign. He was elected mayor in 2004, a post he will no longer hold following the June 6 meeting.

“I’m thankful for all the friends and volunteers I have met along the way,” Felix said.

When Felix first became involved on council, he said there was a Sonic, no grocery store in Sachse and around 3,500 residents, which is a far cry from the city today. As he retires, the city has added The Station, a Kroger and has a population over 27,000.

