Mustangs infield earn all-district nod

The Sachse Mustangs may have missed out on the postseason, but earned plenty of all-district awards.

Sachse (8-6, 17-11) finished fifth in the District 9-6A standings but had 10 players named to the 2022 all-district teams. Leading the way was the Sachse infield, as catcher Cey Barkume, first baseman Harper Howard and third baseman Jailen Watkins were all named first-team all-district.

The duo was joined by their fellow infielders Jesse Ponce and Alex Rangel, as the middle infield duo made the second team list. The Mustangs were the only team to have all five infielders be named to either of the teams.

Along with the infield, Logan May was named first-team all-district as the starting pitcher for the Mustangs. May was the top starter for Sachse during district play. Despite taking a hard-luck loss in the final game of the regular season against Naaman Forest, he pitched well for the Mustangs.

Jhett Creel also was named to the first-team all-district for the Mustangs this season, leading the team in hitting.

Outfielder Chris Marcellus was also named to the second-team all-district, along with designated hitter Braydin Bevilacqua and pitcher Blake Limberg. Creel, May, Watkins, Bevilacqua and Limberg will all return next season to the Sachse roster.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]