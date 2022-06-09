Subscribe
Public Works hosting job fair June 10

Jun 9, 2022

The city of Sachse is looking to add staff to its Public Works team.

The department will be hosting a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center.

The job fair is open door and a city news release about the event says on-the-spot conditional offer letters will be made to potential employees. The open positions include maintenance technicians for both water and streets.For more information about the event, interested individuals can visit the city’s website.

