Senior Center ramps up activities

One year into the job, Robin Woodward, director of the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center, said she’s excited to add more activities to the calendar this year.

While the senior center has expanded its offerings over the past few months, Woodward said she is still adding more classes to meet the increasing volume of residents coming through the doors.

“People are starting to be more excited about not having to be at home because of the pandemic,” Woodward said.

The senior center is also operating under new summer hours. Monday through Thursday, the center opens at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 5:30 p.m. On Fridays, it is open from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

The previous hours were 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Woodward said she is also starting to see new faces at the senior center in addition to some of the center’s regular visitors. It is also nice to see increased usage of the building, she added.

When Woodward first started in July 2021, she dealt with easing restrictions but a resident population that was reluctant to get out as much because of the impacts of COVID-19. As residents get more comfortable with living with the pandemic, they are starting to return to the senior center.

“They’re not as nervous,” Woodward said. “They’re excited to meet new friends and reconnect with their old friends who they haven’t seen in a long time.”

