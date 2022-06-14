Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Juneteenth celebration to be held at Olde City Park

by | Jun 14, 2022 | Latest

Area residents will have the opportunity to celebrate a national holiday marking the end of slavery, Juneteenth, at Olde City Park again this year.

The free event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and will feature live music, a DJ, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, a pageant, a children’s area and a history and education section.

Wylie resident Rachael Brown is a member of the Juneteenth Organization of Wylie, a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the city’s diversity, and one of the organizers for the event.

Brown said last year’s celebration drew over 1,000 attendees, and the event has been reorganized to be “bigger and better.”

Juneteenth has been a Texas holiday since the 1970s, but it wasn’t a federal holiday until last year. After the emancipation proclamation was signed in 1863, freeing enslaved people in Texas and all other

Southern states of the Confederacy, the news spread quickly in many parts of the U.S. Because Texas was the most remote state of the former Confederacy, enforcement of the proclamation was slow.

“It wasn’t until two and half years later, in June of 1865 when the word actually made it here by way of Galveston,” Brown said. “Even then, it still took some time to move through Texas.”

Many former slaves began to celebrate among themselves every year on June 19, calling the holiday Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day.

“Like most southern celebrations, it was outside with food, family and music,” Brown said. “Just celebrating the fact that they had control of their lives.”

For the full story, see the June 9 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Summer events coming up in and around Sachse

Summer events coming up in and around Sachse

Jun 11, 2022 |

With summer underway, there are plenty of activities for Sachse residents to enjoy in June. Some events kicked off the first weekend in June, while others are planned throughout the month giving residents a variety of activities to do. The Sachse Public Library kicked...

read more
Garland ISD holds budget workshop

Garland ISD holds budget workshop

Jun 10, 2022 |

A theme in Garland ISD School Board meetings has been the discussion of what happens with state funding as local appraised property values increase. Both Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo and Executive Director of Budget Brandy Mayo said staff expects state funding...

read more
Abbott calls for legislative action

Abbott calls for legislative action

Jun 10, 2022 |

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter Wednesday, June 1, to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas Legislative leaders convene special committees following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two...

read more
Public Works hosting job fair June 10

Public Works hosting job fair June 10

Jun 9, 2022 |

The city of Sachse is looking to add staff to its Public Works team. The department will be hosting a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center. The job fair is open door and a city news release about the event says...

read more
Senior Center ramps up activities

Senior Center ramps up activities

Jun 9, 2022 |

One year into the job, Robin Woodward, director of the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center, said she’s excited to add more activities to the calendar this year. While the senior center has expanded its offerings over the past few months, Woodward said she is still...

read more
Mustangs bolster offensive line

Mustangs bolster offensive line

Jun 7, 2022 | ,

With a new season comes plenty of change, and that is certainly the case for the Sachse football team. The Mustangs sport a new-look offense, replacing several players including four starters along the offensive line. Still, despite the turnover, head coach Mark...

read more
New mayor, councilmembers sworn in

New mayor, councilmembers sworn in

Jun 7, 2022 |

The faces, they are a changin’ on Sachse council following the retirement of one councilmember and the longtime mayor. Jeff Bickerstaff, Lindsay Buhler and Matt Prestenberg each took the oath of office during the Monday, June 6, regular meeting for the Sachse City...

read more
McClarity named District 9-6A MVP

McClarity named District 9-6A MVP

Jun 4, 2022 | ,

With the season coming to a close, the Sachse Lady Mustangs earned plenty of all-district hardware. After finishing second overall in the district standings, Sachse’s (12-2, 22-12) Madison McClarity was named the District 9-6A Most Valuable Player. It was her second...

read more
Garland ISD trustees discuss impact of appraisal values

Garland ISD trustees discuss impact of appraisal values

Jun 4, 2022 |

As preliminary discussions for budgets occur in cities and school districts, financial officers are preparing governing bodies for the potential impacts of increased appraisal values on tax rates and the budget. Garland ISD Chief Financial Officer Brent Ringo...

read more
Mustangs infield earn all-district nod

Mustangs infield earn all-district nod

Jun 3, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs may have missed out on the postseason, but earned plenty of all-district awards. Sachse (8-6, 17-11) finished fifth in the District 9-6A standings but had 10 players named to the 2022 all-district teams. Leading the way was the Sachse infield, as...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021