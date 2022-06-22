Council addresses road projects

Road improvements and construction costs played a prominent role during the most recent council meeting.

Sachse council discussed improvements to various alleyways and roads in the city during the Monday, June 20, regular meeting.

Director of CIP and Public Works Corey Nesbit presented a project to repair Hooper Road, Bailey Road and Anthony Lane.

Bailey Road and Hooper Road are both scheduled bond projects but construction for both roads is not scheduled to begin until 2024. Nesbit said the temporary fixes to the road will likely last long enough for the full construction to begin.

The Anthony Road project would be a complete overhaul of the road, said Nesbit, with the projects costing $460,000.

Additionally, Nesbit presented five alley reconstruction projects for council to consider approving.

The timeframe of the project is 120 days, Nesbit said, and the final cost is $809,693.

Councilmembers authorized the funding for both projects.

In other business, Chief Bryan Sylvester updated council on the design of the animal shelter, which was approved in the 2021 Bond.

Staff recommended picking the firm Steele & Freeman, Inc. because the firm has constructed similar projects for other cities and has a track record of saving cities money on projects.

There was no action required for the item and a final design will be brought back to council at a future meeting.

For the full story, see the June 30 issue.