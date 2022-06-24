Mustangs feature several returning players at receiver

The Sachse Mustangs are rebuilding much of their offensive talent from last season, but receiver is not a position of concern in 2022.

The Mustangs have several options both returning and waiting in the wings ahead of the new year, led by slot receiver Jhett Creel and rising sophomore Kaliq Lockett. Creel was third on the team with 271 yards receiving last year and five touchdowns, while Lockett was fourth behind him with three scores.

With those two players returning as starters, coach Mark Behrens said there is a lot of talent in the receiver room.

“Kaliq has done a really good job of developing from the end of the season until now to basically solidify his role in the starting lineup,” Behrens said. “With him in the one outside spot, we have a couple of outside guys competing for the other side.”

Creel has been one of the more consistent options at receiver for the Mustangs the past two seasons. Heading into his senior year, he’ll be asked to do even more in the slot role with younger players around him.

“We’re going to have an inexperienced quarterback no matter who the guy is,” Behrens said. “He runs really crisp routes and has great hands so we’ll need him to stay healthy and be that security blanket for our offense.”

Along with the duo, Courtland Scott will lineup in the other slot receiver position after a few reps on varsity last season. He’ll also split reps with the team’s returning starting tight end, Austin Phillips, who scored two touchdowns in 2021.

Santana Quinn and Jacob Clayborn will compete for the other wide receiver position. Clayborn broke his foot in the offseason and Quinn has looked good early on, as those two will compete for snaps until the beginning of the season. Overall, coach Behrens said he’s confident in what his team can do next season.

“We feel better about this group now than we did last season,” Behrens said.

Lockett’s growth and development have been a big reason for optimism ahead of the new year. The 6-foot-1 standout has already received offers from SMU, Utah and UTSA with several more visits during the offseason. Coach Behrens said the key will be to continue to help him grow and learn his craft.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]