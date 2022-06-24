Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Mustangs feature several returning players at receiver

by | Jun 24, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Sachse Mustangs are rebuilding much of their offensive talent from last season, but receiver is not a position of concern in 2022.

The Mustangs have several options both returning and waiting in the wings ahead of the new year, led by slot receiver Jhett Creel and rising sophomore Kaliq Lockett. Creel was third on the team with 271 yards receiving last year and five touchdowns, while Lockett was fourth behind him with three scores.

With those two players returning as starters, coach Mark Behrens said there is a lot of talent in the receiver room.

“Kaliq has done a really good job of developing from the end of the season until now to basically solidify his role in the starting lineup,” Behrens said. “With him in the one outside spot, we have a couple of outside guys competing for the other side.”

Creel has been one of the more consistent options at receiver for the Mustangs the past two seasons. Heading into his senior year, he’ll be asked to do even more in the slot role with younger players around him.

“We’re going to have an inexperienced quarterback no matter who the guy is,” Behrens said. “He runs really crisp routes and has great hands so we’ll need him to stay healthy and be that security blanket for our offense.”

Along with the duo, Courtland Scott will lineup in the other slot receiver position after a few reps on varsity last season. He’ll also split reps with the team’s returning starting tight end, Austin Phillips, who scored two touchdowns in 2021.

Santana Quinn and Jacob Clayborn will compete for the other wide receiver position. Clayborn broke his foot in the offseason and Quinn has looked good early on, as those two will compete for snaps until the beginning of the season. Overall, coach Behrens said he’s confident in what his team can do next season.

“We feel better about this group now than we did last season,” Behrens said.

Lockett’s growth and development have been a big reason for optimism ahead of the new year. The 6-foot-1 standout has already received offers from SMU, Utah and UTSA with several more visits during the offseason. Coach Behrens said the key will be to continue to help him grow and learn his craft.

For more news and sports stories see The Sachse News either in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Dallas County reports two cases of monkeypox

Dallas County reports two cases of monkeypox

Jun 24, 2022 |

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is investigating a second and a third monkeypox case in Dallas County residents, according to a Thursday, June 23, news release. The cases were identified in travelers arriving in Dallas from Spain and Mexico,...

read more
GISD to hold public hearing for budget June 28

GISD to hold public hearing for budget June 28

Jun 24, 2022 |

Budget season is in full swing and Garland ISD is preparing to approve the budget for the next fiscal year. Trustees will hold a public hearing for its budget during the next regular board meeting that will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the ​​Gilbreath-Reed...

read more
Officials urge heat awareness this summer

Officials urge heat awareness this summer

Jun 23, 2022 |

As summer weather in North Texas brings temperatures in the triple digits, residents are reminded to take precautions, including properly hydrating and staying cool by limiting their exposure to the outdoors heat. The National Weather Service issues an excessive heat...

read more
Red, White and Blue Blast scheduled for July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast scheduled for July 3

Jun 23, 2022 |

Sachse residents looking to celebrate a star-spangled evening will have the opportunity to do so with the annual Red, White and Blue Blast.  The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive behind Sewell...

read more
Council addresses road projects

Council addresses road projects

Jun 22, 2022 |

Road improvements and construction costs played a prominent role during the most recent council meeting. Sachse council discussed improvements to various alleyways and roads in the city during the Monday, June 20, regular meeting. Director of CIP and Public Works...

read more
Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Jun 20, 2022 |

Collin County deputies responded to a distress call Saturday, June 18, after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon near Brockdale Park.  A strong storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, which caused the boat with four people to capsize, according...

read more
RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

Jun 20, 2022 |

Local aviation and remote control enthusiasts alike fly their aircraft in the skies over a park in Princeton. The Richardson Radio Control Club (RRCC) flies its planes out of Bratonia Park, located at 6540 FM 546 in Princeton. On a sunny day with fair winds, one or...

read more
Gas prices continue upward trend say experts

Gas prices continue upward trend say experts

Jun 18, 2022 |

The increased oil demand continues to outpace global supply, resulting in high gas prices across the state, the nation and the world. As a result, the national gas price average on June 13, was $5.014 per gallon, the highest recorded average price. According to AAA,...

read more
Reeves, Norberg lead Sachse running backs

Reeves, Norberg lead Sachse running backs

Jun 17, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs face significant losses on the offensive side of the ball but have plenty of experience waiting in the wings. Head coach Mark Behrens likes the Mustangs' three players waiting in the wings. That is definitely the case at the running back position,...

read more
Sachse High School graduates 636 students

Sachse High School graduates 636 students

Jun 17, 2022 |

The top two graduates of the Class of 2022 focused on being judged by numbers and staying true to oneself in their commencement speeches to their classmates. The 636 students of Sachse High School’s most recent graduating class walked the stage Friday, June 10, at the...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021