Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Perseverance through pain

by | Jun 24, 2022 | Opinion

When you reflect on the happenings on the cross, some 2,000 years ago, it’s hard to believe that there was any joy there.

Where was the joy in watching a man, Jesus, who had been sleeping, deprived, tortured, beaten, mocked, framed by religious officials, forsaken by his friends, bleed out on a device that was the cruelest instrument of death imaginable … the cross?

Where is the joy in recalling how he died between thieves, like a common criminal?

Where is the joy in remembering his mother was at the foot of the cross, watching these events play out?

You can only imagine how her heart must have broken, as she remembered your little baby, now far removed from Bethlehem’s stable.

Where was the joy in any of this? 

We are reminded today, that the joy Jesus was to experience was after the cross. Jesus knew the pain he was to endure through his crucifixion. Therefore, in the Garden of Gethsemane, he pleaded with the Father on three occasions, “to let this cup pass”.

Yet, it was God’s will for Him to endure momentary pain so He could experience an eternal pleasure.

This is true for believers.

We are going to experience the pain of all varieties in this world. We must remember that “For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison…” (2 Corinthians 4:17).

The reality is, that for most of us, our last moments will be our toughest moments. I have seen this play out repeatedly in the lives of believers who are about to be promoted to Heaven.

Most of the time, their last moments are difficult. Sometimes their last season of life is tough.

Yet, right behind a believer’s toughest moment lies their greatest moment, as they push off this mortal frame and step into the eternal.

Knowing what is behind our most difficult times in life allows us to bear whatever we are experiencing. For, one day we will be with Him, in Heaven. 

Reflections:

What is the toughest thing you have endured?

How does the cross bring joy to pain?

How does grace help you cope with struggles?

By Kris Segrest

0 Comments

Related News

Circumstances don’t change my attitude

Circumstances don’t change my attitude

Jun 17, 2022 |

Cancer. Not what I was expecting to hear from the doctor. But surprisingly comforting at some level. It sure explained the extreme sickness I was experiencing. It explained twenty pounds of weight loss in three weeks. It explained months of pain that had been...

read more
Loving the unloveable

Loving the unloveable

Jun 11, 2022 |

There’s so much going on in our world today…just turn on the news and you can hear of the tragedies that are taking place throughout our nation. Here in Texas, the town of Uvalde is mourning the deaths of nineteen elementary students and two teachers less than two...

read more
My way is better than your way

My way is better than your way

Jun 3, 2022 |

I enjoy going to places by myself. I can go solo to a restaurant and not worry that someone is going to feel sorry for me or think I don’t have friends. When I was single, I loved going to the movies all alone. In fact, I developed the perfect system, so get a pen...

read more
Toying with time

Toying with time

May 28, 2022 |

I don’t recognize toys anymore. Our grandkids are coming from out of state to visit and I can’t find anything to get them as a surprise. Why? I don’t know what anything is or does. Toys should teach you how to prepare for life and be fun. Bakugan – Japanese Power, was...

read more
The clothesline

The clothesline

May 19, 2022 |

We had a clothesline, but no washer or dryer. So the Laundromat was a weekly destination. Today, most folks would find the absence of a laundry room in the home as foreign as no air conditioning or Wi-Fi. Fifty years ago, most folks in...

read more
Advice to parents of graduating seniors

Advice to parents of graduating seniors

May 16, 2022 |

Hey there Sachse, Wylie, Murphy family! I hope you’ve been doing well.  I just had the opportunity to speak to several graduating seniors and their parents at our recent senior banquet.  They asked me to share a top 10 for students and a top 10 for parents....

read more
What grandmothers do

What grandmothers do

May 7, 2022 |

My grandmother made the best oatmeal. It was so good, it even tasted good cold. She made it each morning for my grandfather who always left some for any of his grandchildren who wanted it. I always did. There were no microwaves, so oatmeal was made on the stove. And...

read more
Mow Mow Mow

Mow Mow Mow

Apr 25, 2022 |

By John Moore When I was a kid, I was the designated (fill in the blank). If the TV antenna needed turning to pick up Star Trek or Dragnet, I was the designated antenna turner. If the channel needed changing, I was the designated remote control. When the ubiquitous...

read more
Choose to be loved

Choose to be loved

Apr 7, 2022 |

A verse that has been on my mind lately is John 3:16. If you’re familiar with the bible at all, you probably know this verse… For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021