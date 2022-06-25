Garland Police stepping up DUI enforcement ahead of holiday weekend

The Garland Police Department is reminding all drivers of the consequences when individuals drink and get behind the wheel.

Garland Police will step up Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) patrols beginning Friday, June 24, and lasting until Sunday, July 10.

The increased DWI patrols are part of an Impaired Driver Mobilization project. It is funded through a TxDOT grant program that targets DWI along with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) by minors. The patrols will be active in the nighttime hours by utilizing both marked and unmarked police cars.

Officers will apply for blood search warrants for those drivers who refuse to consent to give a specimen of their breath or blood when arrested for DWI-related offenses.

Convicted first-time DWI offenders are subject to a number of penalties, including a fine up to $2,000, losing their driver’s license for up to a year and serving 180 days in jail.

Additionally, individuals could face child endangerment charges for driving drunk with a child passenger under 15 and subject to a $10,000 fine, up to two years in jail and loss of one’s driver’s license for 180 days.