Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Garland Police stepping up DUI enforcement ahead of holiday weekend

by | Jun 25, 2022 | Latest

The Garland Police Department is reminding all drivers of the consequences when individuals drink and get behind the wheel.

Garland Police will step up Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) patrols beginning Friday, June 24, and lasting until Sunday, July 10.

The increased DWI patrols are part of an Impaired Driver Mobilization project. It is funded through a TxDOT grant program that targets DWI along with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) by minors.  The patrols will be active in the nighttime hours by utilizing both marked and unmarked police cars.

Officers will apply for blood search warrants for those drivers who refuse to consent to give a specimen of their breath or blood when arrested for DWI-related offenses.

Convicted first-time DWI offenders are subject to a number of penalties, including a fine up to $2,000, losing their driver’s license for up to a year and serving 180 days in jail.

Additionally, individuals could face child endangerment charges for driving drunk with a child passenger under 15 and subject to a $10,000 fine, up to two years in jail and loss of one’s  driver’s license for 180 days.

0 Comments

Related News

EDC approves two event sponsorships

EDC approves two event sponsorships

Jun 25, 2022 |

Deciding how to support Sachse businesses was a central theme as the Sachse Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors held a regular meeting Thursday, June 16, at City Hall. The board continues to be short-handed following the removal of Spencer Hauenstein...

read more
Dallas County reports two cases of monkeypox

Dallas County reports two cases of monkeypox

Jun 24, 2022 |

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is investigating a second and a third monkeypox case in Dallas County residents, according to a Thursday, June 23, news release. The cases were identified in travelers arriving in Dallas from Spain and Mexico,...

read more
GISD to hold public hearing for budget June 28

GISD to hold public hearing for budget June 28

Jun 24, 2022 |

Budget season is in full swing and Garland ISD is preparing to approve the budget for the next fiscal year. Trustees will hold a public hearing for its budget during the next regular board meeting that will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the ​​Gilbreath-Reed...

read more
Officials urge heat awareness this summer

Officials urge heat awareness this summer

Jun 23, 2022 |

As summer weather in North Texas brings temperatures in the triple digits, residents are reminded to take precautions, including properly hydrating and staying cool by limiting their exposure to the outdoors heat. The National Weather Service issues an excessive heat...

read more
Red, White and Blue Blast scheduled for July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast scheduled for July 3

Jun 23, 2022 |

Sachse residents looking to celebrate a star-spangled evening will have the opportunity to do so with the annual Red, White and Blue Blast.  The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive behind Sewell...

read more
Council addresses road projects

Council addresses road projects

Jun 22, 2022 |

Road improvements and construction costs played a prominent role during the most recent council meeting. Sachse council discussed improvements to various alleyways and roads in the city during the Monday, June 20, regular meeting. Director of CIP and Public Works...

read more
Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Jun 20, 2022 |

Collin County deputies responded to a distress call Saturday, June 18, after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon near Brockdale Park.  A strong storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, which caused the boat with four people to capsize, according...

read more
RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

RC Club flying high at Bratonia Park

Jun 20, 2022 |

Local aviation and remote control enthusiasts alike fly their aircraft in the skies over a park in Princeton. The Richardson Radio Control Club (RRCC) flies its planes out of Bratonia Park, located at 6540 FM 546 in Princeton. On a sunny day with fair winds, one or...

read more
Gas prices continue upward trend say experts

Gas prices continue upward trend say experts

Jun 18, 2022 |

The increased oil demand continues to outpace global supply, resulting in high gas prices across the state, the nation and the world. As a result, the national gas price average on June 13, was $5.014 per gallon, the highest recorded average price. According to AAA,...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021