Council tackles alley, road repairs

Jun 30, 2022

Road improvements and construction costs played a prominent role during the most recent council meeting.

Sachse council discussed improvements to various alleyways and roads in the city during the Monday, June 20, regular meeting.

City Manager Gina Nash said the proposed projects had been previously approved but are reappearing on the agenda because of increasing construction costs.

Director of CIP and Public Works Corey Nesbit presented a project to repair Hooper Road, Bailey Road and Anthony Lane.

Bailey Road and Hooper Road are future bond projects but construction for both roads is not scheduled to begin until 2024. Nesbit said the temporary fixes to the road will likely last long enough for the full construction to begin on them.

The Anthony Road project would be a complete overhaul of the road, said Nesbit.

Two residents also came forward, urging council to take action on the road because of its poor condition, with one resident saying she opposed the temporary addition of speed bumps because the road currently has three stop signs.

Nesbit said the project could potentially begin in July, if not sooner, and would take approximately two weeks to complete. The cost for the projects is $460,000.

Several councilmembers raised concerns about doing more for the road with reconstruction not beginning until 2024. However, Nesbit said further discussions could delay the projects.

“We’ve got to take action on Bailey now. It can’t go another day without doing something,” said councilmember Chance Lindsey. “The time to ask these questions was more than a month ago when we could have directed the city manager to look at some other options.”

Council approved the projects.

For the full story, see the June 30 issue of The Sachse News.

