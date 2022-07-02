Subscribe
Wylie ISD approves budget

by | Jul 2, 2022 | Latest

Wylie Independent School District trustees voted to approve a $231 million budget during the Monday, June 20 meeting, with the tax rate to be considered in August.

According to Scott Roderick, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for Wylie ISD, the budget reflects a 3% midpoint pay raise for all employees. The budget also covers market adjustments and a mid-year stipend for all teachers.

Most funding — $130 million — comes from local and intermediate sources such as property taxes. State funding amounts to $93 million, up from $88 million last year.

Roderick said that the budget consists of three funds — the general fund, debt services and the food service, all of which are balanced.

Student enrollment is expected to be 18,650. Roderick said the 2021-22 school year ended with 18,315 students.

The general fund, which covers daily operations, is balanced with expenditures and revenue at $181 million. Of the general fund, Roderick said 84% covers payroll expenses.

The biggest expenditure is instruction at $108 million, increasing slightly from the $102 million budgeted for the 2021-22 school year. Other significant expenses include $18 million for plant maintenance and operations, compared to $17 million last year, $9 million for school leadership and $7 million for student transportation, neither of which had a significant change from last year.

Debt services and food service expenditures are $41 million and $9 million, respectively.

For the full story, see the June 30 issue of The Sachse News.

