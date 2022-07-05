Search ongoing for missing Garland resident

A Garland resident believed to be afflicted by diagnosed medical conditions and exhibiting symptoms of early onset dementia is missing, according to a Tuesday, July 5 news release from the Garland Police Department.

Nemorio Hernandez, 83, was last seen at his residence in the 1900 block of Powderhorn Drive, the release said. He is 5-foot-1 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds.

Hernandez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He was last identified wearing a white-colored cowboy hat, a light blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The release said Hernandez should have a wallet on him with identifying information inside.

Individuals who know Hernandez’s whereabouts or who have seen him in the area, are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.