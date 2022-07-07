Garland ISD approves 2022-’23 budget

The Garland ISD board of trustees held a public hearing before considering the approval of the 2022-2023 budget during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 28.

Brandy Mayo, executive director of budget, presented the upcoming fiscal year’s budget during the public hearing.

She said the budget had been presented at various public meetings, including a special budget meeting May 24.

The budget is broken down into three distinct portions, said Mayo, including general fund, student nutrition services fund and a debt service fund. The general fund covers most of the day-to-day costs for the district, including teacher pay and facility maintenance and the debt service fund covers paying interest and principal on any loans the district has.

The current fiscal year ended Thursday, June 30, with the current fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023.

Revenues for the general fund for 2022-2023 are budgeted at $508.2 million, compared to $513.5 million for last year’s budget. The district projects it will receive $230.7 million from local revenue, such as local tax dollars, $261 million from the state and $16.4 million from the federal government.

Expenditures for the district are budgeted at $564.2 million, which will result in a deficit of $55.9 million for the fiscal year.

Total payroll costs are expected to be $480.8 million, or 85% of the district’s overall expenditures. The district’s largest expense is for instruction, budgeted at $328 million for 2022-2023, compared to $319 million budgeted last year.

For the full story, see the July 7 issue of The Sachse News.