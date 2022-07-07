Mustang guards lead way at TABC showcase

Sachse also won two games over the weekend, led by strong guard play from RJ Chatman and Trey Wright.

In game one on Friday, Chatman scored 25 points to lead the Mustangs to a 69-49 victory over Parish Episcopal. The Mustangs managed to convert on 12 3-point attempts in the game, while Daniel Gete added 15 points off the bench.

In game two, the Mustangs battled back down 11 points in the second half to pick up a 53-47 victory over Flour Buff, bringing their record to 2-0. Sachse went to a pressure defense in the second half to spark their run, while Wright led all scorers with 12 points. Keyven Lewis Jr. and Carson McRae added 10 points apiece. In the final game of the weekend, Sachse fell 62-40 to Katy Taylor Saturday night.

For more news and sports stories see The Sachse News either in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]