Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Young corners return with experience for Mustangs

by | Jul 7, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Sachse Mustangs spent the first half of the 2021 season looking for the right combination of players at cornerback.

After tinkering for a few weeks, the team settled on developing their younger talent. That group took it in stride, setting up for an experienced return to the new season.

Last season, Ivory Chester, CJ Wells and Jalen Jimenez ended up getting a lot of time in the secondary for the Mustang’s defense. Wells and Jimenez spent most of their time at cornerback, despite Wells being just a freshman and Jimenez only a sophomore. Coach Mark Behrens said that experience will go a long way into the new season.

“We’re really excited to bring back experienced corners but that we are going to have them for two or three more years,” Behrens said. “They’ve worked hard and took a lot from that first year we think should make an impact for us.”

Wells was particularly impressive to the coaching staff last season, finishing the year with 26 tackles and a pass break up last season. As he embraces the role in only his second year, Behrens said he continues to grow in confidence each week.

“He certainly believes in himself, and we like that about him,” Behrens said. “He has an edge to his game and he’s not afraid to talk, but we’re okay with it if he backs it up. He’s up to every challenge we throw at him. He wanted to go against Jordan Hudson at Garland last year and while he had some tough moments, he’s learned, and it’s made him a better football player.”

Along with the top two players, Tyler Rice also will work his way into the formation after playing mostly on junior varsity last season. Rice brings more length to the position and has gotten more reps in practice during the spring with Jimenez sidelined with an injury.

“They’ve done a really good job of taking the coaching we’ve given them and kept working hard,” Behrens said. “We like our options at the position. We feel like we really have three solid cornerbacks I feel comfortable with. All these guys can play.”

For more news and sports stories see The Sachse News either in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Annual camp bridges gap between cops, kids

Annual camp bridges gap between cops, kids

Jul 8, 2022 |

Cops and Campers wrapped up its final outing last week, capping off a series of three well-attended camps. This year’s program put on by the Sachse Police Department returned to its normal weeklong time slot following a series of one-day camps conducted last year...

read more
Fatal crash reported on State Highway 78

Fatal crash reported on State Highway 78

Jul 7, 2022 |

A fatal crash occurred on State Highway 78 at the intersection of Murphy Road Wednesday, July 6. A July 6 news release by the Sachse Police Department confirmed the crash took place around 5 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car. The car was attempting to make a...

read more
Garland ISD approves 2022-’23 budget

Garland ISD approves 2022-’23 budget

Jul 7, 2022 |

The Garland ISD board of trustees held a public hearing before considering the approval of the 2022-2023 budget during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 28. Brandy Mayo, executive director of budget, presented the upcoming fiscal year’s budget during the public...

read more
Mustang guards lead way at TABC showcase

Mustang guards lead way at TABC showcase

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

Sachse also won two games over the weekend, led by strong guard play from RJ Chatman and Trey Wright. In game one on Friday, Chatman scored 25 points to lead the Mustangs to a 69-49 victory over Parish Episcopal. The Mustangs managed to convert on 12 3-point attempts...

read more
Stay safe when swimming, boating

Stay safe when swimming, boating

Jul 7, 2022 |

Individuals planning summer activities on the water should take precautions so that everyone has a fun, but safe outing.  In 2019, Texas Parks and Wildlife reported 4,168 boating incidents which resulted in 613 deaths; 2,559 injuries and $55 million in property...

read more
Search ongoing for missing Garland resident

Search ongoing for missing Garland resident

Jul 5, 2022 |

A Garland resident believed to be afflicted by diagnosed medical conditions and exhibiting symptoms of early onset dementia is missing, according to a Tuesday, July 5 news release from the Garland Police Department. Nemorio Hernandez, 83, was last seen at his...

read more
Wylie ISD approves budget

Wylie ISD approves budget

Jul 2, 2022 |

Wylie Independent School District trustees voted to approve a $231 million budget during the Monday, June 20 meeting, with the tax rate to be considered in August. According to Scott Roderick, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for Wylie ISD, the...

read more
Ofili leads Mustangs D-Line

Ofili leads Mustangs D-Line

Jul 1, 2022 | ,

One of the top defensive lines in District 9-6A is seeing some changeover in 2022, with the Sachse Mustangs replacing three starters. Sachse is replacing several critical faces on the line of scrimmage, including two-time all-district defensive tackle Albion Krasniqi....

read more
Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Jul 1, 2022 |

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching and Sachse residents are reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits. In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in unincorporated areas....

read more
Get closer to God by slowing down

Get closer to God by slowing down

Jul 1, 2022 |

I don’t know about you, but I get distracted easily.  Just typing that last sentence I’m pretty sure I had about 18 new thoughts about what I could / should be doing right now. Do you often load up your calendar and your mind with actions and ideas to the brim,...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021