Annual camp bridges gap between cops, kids

Cops and Campers wrapped up its final outing last week, capping off a series of three well-attended camps.

This year’s program put on by the Sachse Police Department returned to its normal weeklong time slot following a series of one-day camps conducted last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each camp session lasted five days and ran from 8 a.m. to noon for elementary students and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for middle school students.

Sgt. James Wills, a 21-year veteran of the Sachse Police Department, organized this year’s camps for the sixth time.

The schedule was mostly normal, albeit there was one fewer session, Wills said. Next year, the camps may have four weeklong sessions, if necessary, he added.

“Overall, we were able to give our campers a positive outcome, and they were able to have a great time, and learn a lot,” Wills said.

In total, about 110 children attended the camps this year, said Wills, adding that they got to learn about various aspects of law enforcement and participate in different activities. They were also able to take a field trip to the Frontier of Flight Museum in Dallas.

Wills said Cops and Campers is a great opportunity for the School Response Officers (SROs) to “bridge the gap” with the youth and build relationships.

“It is paramount these officers forge positive relationships with our youth in order to create lasting trust and friendships,” Wills said. “These events also allow our youth to see a little of what we, both police and other areas of public safety, do to keep everyone safe.”

