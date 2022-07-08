Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Annual camp bridges gap between cops, kids

by | Jul 8, 2022 | Latest

Cops and Campers wrapped up its final outing last week, capping off a series of three well-attended camps.

This year’s program put on by the Sachse Police Department returned to its normal weeklong time slot following a series of one-day camps conducted last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each camp session lasted five days and ran from 8 a.m. to noon for elementary students and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for middle school students.

Sgt. James Wills, a 21-year veteran of the Sachse Police Department, organized this year’s camps for the sixth time. 

The schedule was mostly normal, albeit there was one fewer session, Wills said. Next year, the camps may have four weeklong sessions, if necessary, he added.

“Overall, we were able to give our campers a positive outcome, and they were able to have a great time, and learn a lot,” Wills said.

In total, about 110 children attended the camps this year, said Wills, adding that they got to learn about various aspects of law enforcement and participate in different activities. They were also able to take a field trip to the Frontier of Flight Museum in Dallas.

Wills said Cops and Campers is a great opportunity for the School Response Officers (SROs) to “bridge the gap” with the youth and build relationships.

“It is paramount these officers forge positive relationships with our youth in order to create lasting trust and friendships,” Wills said. “These events also allow our youth to see a little of what we, both police and other areas of public safety, do to keep everyone safe.”

For the full story, see the July 7 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Fatal crash reported on State Highway 78

Fatal crash reported on State Highway 78

Jul 7, 2022 |

A fatal crash occurred on State Highway 78 at the intersection of Murphy Road Wednesday, July 6. A July 6 news release by the Sachse Police Department confirmed the crash took place around 5 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car. The car was attempting to make a...

read more
Mustang guards lead way at TABC showcase

Mustang guards lead way at TABC showcase

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

Sachse also won two games over the weekend, led by strong guard play from RJ Chatman and Trey Wright. In game one on Friday, Chatman scored 25 points to lead the Mustangs to a 69-49 victory over Parish Episcopal. The Mustangs managed to convert on 12 3-point attempts...

read more
Garland ISD approves 2022-’23 budget

Garland ISD approves 2022-’23 budget

Jul 7, 2022 |

The Garland ISD board of trustees held a public hearing before considering the approval of the 2022-2023 budget during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 28. Brandy Mayo, executive director of budget, presented the upcoming fiscal year’s budget during the public...

read more
Young corners return with experience for Mustangs

Young corners return with experience for Mustangs

Jul 7, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs spent the first half of the 2021 season looking for the right combination of players at cornerback. After tinkering for a few weeks, the team settled on developing their younger talent. That group took it in stride, setting up for an experienced...

read more
Stay safe when swimming, boating

Stay safe when swimming, boating

Jul 7, 2022 |

Individuals planning summer activities on the water should take precautions so that everyone has a fun, but safe outing.  In 2019, Texas Parks and Wildlife reported 4,168 boating incidents which resulted in 613 deaths; 2,559 injuries and $55 million in property...

read more
Search ongoing for missing Garland resident

Search ongoing for missing Garland resident

Jul 5, 2022 |

A Garland resident believed to be afflicted by diagnosed medical conditions and exhibiting symptoms of early onset dementia is missing, according to a Tuesday, July 5 news release from the Garland Police Department. Nemorio Hernandez, 83, was last seen at his...

read more
Wylie ISD approves budget

Wylie ISD approves budget

Jul 2, 2022 |

Wylie Independent School District trustees voted to approve a $231 million budget during the Monday, June 20 meeting, with the tax rate to be considered in August. According to Scott Roderick, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for Wylie ISD, the...

read more
Ofili leads Mustangs D-Line

Ofili leads Mustangs D-Line

Jul 1, 2022 | ,

One of the top defensive lines in District 9-6A is seeing some changeover in 2022, with the Sachse Mustangs replacing three starters. Sachse is replacing several critical faces on the line of scrimmage, including two-time all-district defensive tackle Albion Krasniqi....

read more
Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Jul 1, 2022 |

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching and Sachse residents are reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits. In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in unincorporated areas....

read more
Get closer to God by slowing down

Get closer to God by slowing down

Jul 1, 2022 |

I don’t know about you, but I get distracted easily.  Just typing that last sentence I’m pretty sure I had about 18 new thoughts about what I could / should be doing right now. Do you often load up your calendar and your mind with actions and ideas to the brim,...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021