ERCOT urges energy conservation

Texans are being asked to conserve energy use as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) estimates power demand will exceed supply.

With a heatwave driving energy usage up across the state, ERCOT urges conservation today, from 2 until 8 p.m.

ERCOT suggests setting thermostats to 78 degrees and avoiding using large appliances such as dishwashers or washing machines during peak afternoon hours.

Other conservation tips include turning off lights in vacant offices and workspaces and unplugging computers and other electronics when they are not in use.